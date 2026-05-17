Dreame’s new smart AC focuses on the one thing most air conditioners get wrong
Alongside quieter cooling, the units also feature HEPA air filtration and dehumidifying capabilities
QUICK SUMMARY
Dreame has launched the Dreame Y-Wind31 series, a new smart air conditioner range that claims to operate at just 18 dB(A). Alongside quieter cooling, the units also feature HEPA air filtration, dehumidifying capabilities and self-cleaning technology.
The series is currently only available in China, but it could make its way over to Europe soon.
According to Chinese tech publication IT Home, Dreame has launched a new series of smart air conditioners that claims to run at as little as 18 dB(A), potentially solving one of the biggest frustrations people have with the best air conditioners.
The Dreame Y-Wind31 series delivers an airflow rate of 40 m³/h alongside a cool air range of up to 7.2 metres. An integrated light sensor also automatically switches the built-in display off at night to avoid unnecessary brightness whilst sleeping, and users can remotely control the air conditioners via Dreame’s smartphone app.
At the moment, the Y-Wind31 series is exclusive to China, although Dreame has launched previous air conditioning models in Europe before, so there’s a good chance it could eventually make its way to other markets too.
Beyond cooling, the Y-Wind31 series can also function as a dehumidifier capable of removing up to 1.5 litres of moisture per hour. It includes a 57°C self-cleaning mode for easier maintenance and is designed to operate in temperatures ranging from -35°C to 65°C.
Dreame also says the system can help reduce CO2 concentration levels in the air, whilst an integrated HEPA filter works to remove pollutants and improve overall air quality at the same time
The announcement follows Dreame’s huge global launch event last month, where the company unveiled a wide range of new smart home products – including its first-ever LED face mask and the AeroFusion AF60 air fryer. The Y-Wind31 series wasn’t revealed during that event, most likely because of its current availability.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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