Apple's rumoured AI AirPods with a camera are already available for pre-order (of sorts) – looks like someone else got there first

Quick Summary Apple has long been rumoured to upgrade its AirPods with AI and smarter features, including a camera. But we have bad news for the new CEO in waiting, John Ternus – somebody else has got there first. A company called Ordo has launched a pair of earbuds that include a built-in camera and visual intelligence. And what's more, they are currently available to pre-order for less than $100 / £80. The Ordo buds are designed to see, hear and speak to you, allowing you to spend less time in front of a screen. They are not made by Apple, of course, but these headphones do sport the sort of technology expected to arrive in future AirPods. That includes both a built-in camera and AI to help you go about your daily life and spend less time looking at a screen. Created by an ex-Amazon Robotics engineer, the wireless in-ears are designed to see, hear and speak to you.

(Image credit: Ordo)

What are Ordo and what do they do?

There’s a built-in 12-megapixel camera positioned on the front of each earbud, which sits outside your ear, held in place by a loop. The product page for Ordo says “we refuse to put a screen between you and your life” and the idea is that you wear the earbuds and treat them like a personal assistant.

You can ask them to save a quote from a book you’re reading, for example, which will appear in your phone's notes app, or to dictate your shopping list as you remember certain items you need. You could also ask them to relay your list back to you when you are in the supermarket, so you don't even need to get your phone out of your pocket.

Smart Earbuds with built-in camera and AI embedded I've always hated smart glasses because I don't want to look at more screens So I built Ordo: - ask anything to a local ai and hear answers instantly - ⁠takes photos of your life hands-free, just by speaking - ⁠remembers… pic.twitter.com/gmTfaOLnhDMay 14, 2026

The Ordo headphones will work with apps you already use too, like Spotify, WhatsApp, Google Calendar and Telegram. And while Ordo is only available to pre-order at the moment, there's a huge price cut for early adopters.

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The headphones currently cost $99 on the company's website, instead of $300, and they will ship in Q4 of this year.

You could therefore hold out for a couple more months and see whether Apple does indeed launch a pair of camera-toting. Or If you don’t want to put your money on that happening, Ordo seems to be your current best bet.