Forget AirPods, JBL's latest earbuds have a unique feature like no other

Quick Summary JBL has revealed its latest true wireless earbuds, the JBL Live 4 TWS, which offer the brand's unique Smart Charging Case, plus improved active noise-cancelling. The case houses a display that's now larger than previous models in the series, providing an improved interactive experience when using its touch controls.

When it comes to the best earbuds, there's no doubting Apple's AirPods for popularity (or, indeed, quality).

But when it comes to unique features, JBL has just revealed its latest earbuds, the JBL Live 4 TWS, feature a charging case with a built-in display.

That's something that Apple, Sony, Bose, et al, don't offer in their current line-ups. The idea is simple, but effective: you can use the touch display to control the earbuds, when your phone isn't to hand.

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It's not a brand new idea, as JBL has been pushing this for a number of generations. In the Live 4, however, the screen is larger than previously, for an even more improved experience.

There are other improvements, too. The active noise-cancelling (ANC) – which you can't compete against AirPods unless you're offering a decent alternative there – has been further improved for this generation of JBL buds too.

Quality-wise, these earbuds can cater for Hi-Res Audio from the correct sources, meaning top-notch quality for playback. And if you use your buds for lots of calls, then the six-mic anti-wind design will ensure your voice is clear – with the help of AI enhancement.

The aesthetic is also well considered, with not only a black model, but blue, silver and 'Sand' finishes to cater for all tastes.

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Sound more interesting than AirPods? You can get your hands on JBL's Live 4 TWS earbuds for £179.99 (other regional pricing TBC).

However, if you're okay with a smaller screen, then the previous Live 3 model is available in a great cut-price deal right now – check out the widget below, where you can see it's got £100 off the asking price in the UK.