Garmin quietly launched two new Forerunners and they look surprisingly premium

Garmin has unexpectedly unveiled the new Garmin Forerunner 70 and Garmin Forerunner 170, expanding its running watch lineup with two more affordable AMOLED-equipped wearables aimed at beginner and aspiring runners.

The company's recent wearable releases have largely focused on premium and enthusiast-focused devices, but the new Forerunner 70 and 170 instead push many of the brand’s more advanced training features into a noticeably lower price bracket.

Both watches feature a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, touchscreen controls and Garmin’s familiar five-button setup, combining smartwatch-style visuals with the physical controls many runners still prefer during workouts.

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Flagship-style features at a lower price

Despite their more accessible pricing, the new Garmin watches inherit several tools typically found on Garmin’s pricier Forerunner models.

That includes Training Readiness, Training Status, wrist-based running power and running dynamics, as well as adaptive Daily Suggested Workouts and Garmin Coach plans that now support run/walk sessions and lower-volume training.

Garmin Forerunner 70 (Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin has also added a new “quick workouts” feature to the Garmin Forerunner 70, allowing runners to generate workouts based simply on desired duration and intensity.

The watches go beyond running, too. You get advanced sleep tracking, HRV status, Body Battery energy monitoring, breathing variations and access to more than 80 built-in sports apps.

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Garmin is blurring the lines between entry-level and mid-range

The successor of the Forerunner 165, the Garmin Forerunner 170 builds on the standard model by adding Garmin Pay contactless payments, while the Garmin Forerunner 170 Music introduces offline music storage and playlist downloads from services including Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer.

(Image credit: Garmin)

That increasingly makes Garmin’s lower-end Forerunners feel closer to mid-range wearables than basic fitness trackers.

Battery life also remains strong despite the AMOLED screens: Garmin claims up to 13 days in smartwatch mode for the Forerunner 70 and up to 10 days for the Forerunner 170 lineup.

According to Susan Lyman, the watches were designed to include “premium running and training features pulled in from our more advanced Forerunners” while remaining approachable for newer runners.

The new watches will be available from 15 May via Garmin UK, Garmin US, Garmin AU and Garmin EU. Pricing starts at £220 / $250 / €250 for the Forerunner 70, rising to £260 / $300 / €300 for the Forerunner 170 and £300 / £350 / €350 for the Forerunner 170 Music.