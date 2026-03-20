Garmin just gave its affordable rugged smartwatch a bold new look

Garmin has unveiled a new look for one of its most rugged wearables, and it might be the most visually interesting update the Instinct line has seen in years.

The news came not long after the brand permanently cut the price of its MicroLED watch in the UK and parts of Europe, a month after slashing the price in the US.

Sadly, the new limited-edition Alpine Rush Collection isn't any cheaper than the standard Garmin Instinct 3, but it introduces a set of bold, nature-inspired finishes for the watch.

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Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED in Fern Green (Image credit: Garmin)

The lineup includes standout shades like Fern Green, Sunburst and Citrine, each clearly inspired by outdoor environments rather than the muted blacks and greys typically associated with adventure watches.

That said, the Instinct 3 has already been available in a number of exciting colours, which isn't surprising, given it's one of Garmin's best-selling watches among younger demographics who appreciate a bit of personality.

Same toughness, new attitude

Underneath the new colourful polish, you'll find the same reliable, durable Instinct 3 with its no-nonsense approach.

The two options are still AMOLED or a solar-charging lens with MIP display, depending on the model, alongside Garmin’s signature long battery life.

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Garmin Instinct 3 Solar in Sunburst (Image credit: Garmin)

However, not all colours are available on all sizes and screen types.

The Citrine colourway is available as a 45mm AMOLED model, Fern Green comes as a 50mm AMOLED version, and Sunburst is offered in solar variants in both 45mm and 50mm sizes.

All versions have the built-in LED flashlight, inherited from the Fenix line, which has quickly become a fan-favourite feature on Garmin watches.

Health and fitness tracking runs around the clock, covering everything from heart rate and sleep to activity tracking, while you also get all the smart features under the sun, too, including smart wake alarms and lifestyle logging through the Garmin Connect app.

The Instinct 3 Alpine Rush Collection is available now at Garmin UK, Garmin US, Garmin EU and Garmin AU, with prices from £300 / $400 / €350 / AU$729.