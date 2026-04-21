This Garmin challenger smartwatch gives runners a titanium case and a sapphire lens without Fenix prices

Amazfit has launched a new high-end running watch for a price tag that puts Garmin's mid-range Forerunners to shame.

The Cheetah 2 Pro weighs under 46g and uses a titanium case paired with sapphire glass, a combination more commonly seen on higher-priced Garmin watches, such as the Epix Pro (even though that only has an MIP display).

The 1.32-inch AMOLED display reaches up to 3,000 nits of brightness (Apple Watch Ultra 3 territory), and there’s even a built-in LED flashlight for low-light conditions (ala Garmin Fenix 8).

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The successor of the well-received Cheetah Pro uses a dual-antenna GPS system for improved accuracy and includes new training metrics, such as lactate threshold and running economy assessments.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

During races, the watch can also provide real-time projected finish times, a feature typically associated with more established performance-focused running watches.

The company positions the device as a full training companion with built-in programmes covering distances up to the marathon, and its Zepp Coach AI adapts plans based on fitness level and progress.

Post-run analysis includes training load, recovery time, and comparative insights against previous sessions, as well as metrics such as stride time and range of motion.

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Battery life has also been extended, too, with Amazfit claiming up to 20 days of use under typical training conditions, based on around five to six (!) workouts per week.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

Beyond running, the Cheetah 2 Pro supports over 170 sports modes, including strength training, and can automatically detect exercises and highlight the muscle groups engaged during workouts.

Recovery tracking includes heart rate variability, sleep quality, and cumulative fatigue, with Amazfit’s BioCharge feature providing real-time energy-level indicators throughout the day.

The watch integrates with a wide range of third-party platforms, including Strava, TrainingPeaks, Komoot and intervals.icu.

The Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro is available now at Amazfit UK, Amazfit EU, and selected retailers, with a recommended retail price of £450 / €450 (~$530 / AU$740).