Garmin-rival Coros just gave its popular running watch a gold medal makeover

Coros has unveiled a new special-edition version of its popular Pace 4 watch created in collaboration with Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

The Coros Pace 4 Jakob Ingebrigtsen Edition doesn’t introduce new core hardware features compared to the standard model and focuses on a fresh aesthetic inspired by the Norwegian runner’s career and training philosophy.

The new version arrives in a black-and-gold colourway that references Ingebrigtsen’s Olympic success, complete with gold accents, a matching limited-edition strap and exclusive packaging.

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The brand says the running watch was developed in close collaboration with the athlete over the past two years.

The aesthetics of speed

While athlete involvement is nothing new in the wearable world, Coros appears to be leaning more heavily into storytelling and premium presentation with this launch.

The Jakob Edition features a transparent dial design exclusive to this model, alongside “FEARLESS” branding on the strap and a custom watch face displaying a 03:25 timestamp, a nod to Ingebrigtsen’s pursuit of becoming the fastest-ever 1,500m runner.

(Image credit: Coros)

Coros also says the watch uses upgraded materials, including an aluminium bezel, PVD-coated hardware and a two-tone injection-moulded case designed to withstand the harsh training environments of Norway’s west coast.

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The watch still features a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen, dual-frequency GPS support and an optical heart rate sensor, much like the standard Pace 4.

Chasing the frontrunners

The launch also highlights Coros' growing emphasis on elite-athlete partnerships as the brand continues to challenge bigger names (*cough* Garmin *cough*) in the running watch space.

(Image credit: Coros)

In the press release, Coros CEO Lewis Wu described the collaboration as an opportunity to bring “elite-level inspiration” to the wider running community.

The company is also accompanying the launch with a new campaign video centred around the theme of fearlessness and Ingebrigtsen’s approach to training and racing.

The Coros Pace 4 Jakob Ingebrigtsen Edition is available now for $289 through Coros and selected retail partners worldwide.