“It's so important to have objective data on my body” – Smartwatch brand Amazfit signs Olympic star Gabby Thomas as its new ambassador

In a delightful twist of fate, Harvard University graduate, five-time Olympic medalist and fashion maven Gabby Thomas has added a new accessory to her collection: an Amazfit smartwatch.

Teaming up with the brand, this four-year partnership marks Thomas's first venture into the world of wearable tech, blending her athletic prowess with cutting-edge technology.

Fresh from her triumphant performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she clinched gold in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400m events, Thomas is no stranger to pushing limits.

Now, with an Amazfit running watch adorning her wrist, she's set to elevate her training regimen.

The device will monitor her heart rate during those lightning-fast sprints, analyse her sleep patterns to ensure she's well-rested, and even keep tabs on her nutrition through the Zepp app's food log feature.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Thomas remarked, "I'm really excited to partner with Amazfit because, for me, the little things make all the difference. As an athlete, this is the exact type of partnership that will help me continue to get better."

Thomas will also lend her insights to Amazfit's development and design teams, ensuring future products are as stylish as they are functional. Wayne Huang, Founder & CEO of Zepp Health, echoed this sentiment, stating, "Her remarkable athletic career and passion for style align closely with our mission to unlock the limits of human potential to 'Discover Amazing.'"

With Amazfit's commitment to holistic health and Thomas's dedication to excellence, this partnership promises to be a winning combination. Find out more about the partnership and browse the brand's wearables at Amazfit.