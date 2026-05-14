Leatherman just gave one of its most iconic multitools a fresh look for a very good reason
The limited-edition Raptor Rescue arrives in two bold new colourways to celebrate International Nurses’ Day
Emergency tools are rarely designed to stand out aesthetically, but Leatherman’s latest release proves rescue gear doesn’t have to look purely utilitarian.
To mark International Nurses’ Day on 12 May, the brand has unveiled two limited-edition versions of its much-loved Raptor Rescue multitool, and one of them is particularly hard to ignore.
The new Raptor Rescue colourways arrive in Violet & Rose Gold and Violet & Rainbow, both adding a much more expressive finish to a tool normally associated with ambulances, trauma kits and emergency response bags.
While the Rose Gold version looks relatively understated, the Rainbow edition leans fully into the iridescent trend with a reflective finish that almost makes the rescue shears resemble a collector’s item.
Not your average pair of trauma shears (if there is such a thing)
Despite the cosmetic overhaul, the Raptor Rescue remains the same tool trusted by first responders, paramedics, and emergency professionals worldwide.
The multitool combines folding 420HC stainless steel trauma shears with a strap cutter, ring cutter, oxygen tank wrench, carbide glass breaker and a 5cm ruler, all packed into a compact folding design.
The Raptor Rescue has built something of a cult following over the years thanks to its practicality and surprisingly pocket-friendly format.
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It’s one of those niche multitools that has gradually crossed over into EDC and outdoor culture, especially among people who appreciate purpose-built gear with a bit of character.
A surprisingly stylish tribute
The launch timing is tied directly to International Nurses’ Day, with Leatherman also running a giveaway campaign across its social media channels.
Fans can nominate a nurse for a chance to win one of the limited-edition tools, while the new colourways will also be available to the general public.
Both versions of the Raptor Rescue are priced at $79.95 / £104.95 / €109 (~AU$110) and are sold exclusively at Leatherman US, Leatherman UK and Leatherman EU.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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