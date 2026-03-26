Leatherman’s Micra goes full spring and suddenly multitools look fun again

Leatherman's Micra has been around for years, but you wouldn’t know it from the brand’s latest refresh.

The pocket-sized multitool has been given a full spring makeover for 2026, with a wave of bright, pastel-leaning finishes that feel closer to lifestyle accessories than traditional bits of kit.

The Micra celebrates its 30th birthday in 2026, and it's not only one of Leatherman’s oldest continuously produced tools but also one of the earliest keychain multitools, built around scissors rather than pliers.

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From tool to talking point

The latest colour variations, including Bayside, Teal Twist and Lavender Mist, follow the fall colour drop, which proved to be immensely popular with the brand's fans.

It builds on Leatherman’s recent shift towards seasonal colour drops, a strategy more commonly associated with drinkware brands than multi-tools.

Leatherman Micra in Teal Twist (Image credit: Leatherman)

YETI mastered this approach years ago, turning otherwise boring outdoor equipment into highly desirable collectables.

Another benefit of the limited-edition approach is built-in scarcity, plus the option to revive older colours later.

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Instead of focusing purely on function, the Micra is now being positioned as something you carry because it looks good as much as because it’s useful.

Same tool, different energy

Even though the look of the Micra has changed, you’re still getting the same compact stainless steel toolset, including spring-action scissors, nail file, tweezers, screwdrivers and a small blade, all wrapped into a design that weighs just 51g and clips easily onto keys or a pack.

Leatherman says the Micra is "ideal for first-time multi-tool owners," and has been a "hit with anglers, hobbyists and those who appreciate the best spring-action scissors around."

Leatherman Micra in Bayside (Image credit: Leatherman)

Customer reviews back this up, with someone on the brand's website calling it "wonderfully solid, well made, precise, sharp and compact."

Best of all, the new colour options have the same affordable price point that made the Micra a hit in the first place, proving that having a personality doesn't have to cost a fortune.

The Micra Spring Colours are available now at Leatherman US, Leatherman UK and Leatherman EU for $49.95 / £54.95 / €59 (~AU$72). AU price and availability TBC.