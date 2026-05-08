Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 gets a release update – here's what we know so far

Quick Summary It's "virtually impossible" for Samsung to release the Galaxy Ring 2 this year, claim reports – you'll likely need to wait until 2027 It's said that Samsung will launch the successor to its smart ring in the early part of next year, with battery and comfort improvements.

When Samsung announced the Galaxy Ring back in 2024, it was a big deal. The smart ring market wasn’t as accomplished as it is now, with Samsung’s most notable competitor being Oura.

If you’ve ever looked into buying a smart ring, you've likely come across Oura. The Finnish company made its first smart ring back in 2015, and the latest model that launched in 2024 is excellent. But you pay a monthly subscription, which is something the Galaxy Ring managed to avoid, making it a compelling alternative if you had an Android phone – like the Galaxy Watches, the Galaxy Ring is not compatible with iPhone.

When might we see the Galaxy Ring 2 and what could it offer?

There’s nothing yet to suggest that will change for the second generation of Samsung’s smart ring, but the latest report does claim we won’t get to see the Galaxy Ring 2 until early 2027.

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According to ET News, it’s “virtually impossible” for Samsung to release a successor this year – most likely thanks to the ongoing RAM crisis.

The report suggests that the Galaxy Ring 2 will focus on longer battery life, increasing from the current claim of seven days to up to 10 days. It’s also claimed that the comfort is being worked on too, which would apparently come from optimising component placement and reducing the weight and thickness.

In terms of features, it’s suggested Samsung is looking to improve things here as well. There could be a focus on improved sleep analysis and an expansion in cardiovascular health data.

Nothing is confirmed by Samsung itself for now, but if the rumour of an early 2027 release is true, perhaps the Galaxy Ring 2 will launch alongside the Galaxy S27 models. These usually appear in the first couple of months of the year.

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