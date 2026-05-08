Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 gets a release update – here's what we know so far

It looks like there's still a while to wait for Samsung's next smart ring

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EMBARGO 2PM BST 10/07/2024: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 official images
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It's "virtually impossible" for Samsung to release the Galaxy Ring 2 this year, claim reports – you'll likely need to wait until 2027

It's said that Samsung will launch the successor to its smart ring in the early part of next year, with battery and comfort improvements.

When Samsung announced the Galaxy Ring back in 2024, it was a big deal. The smart ring market wasn’t as accomplished as it is now, with Samsung’s most notable competitor being Oura.

When might we see the Galaxy Ring 2 and what could it offer?

There’s nothing yet to suggest that will change for the second generation of Samsung’s smart ring, but the latest report does claim we won’t get to see the Galaxy Ring 2 until early 2027.

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According to ET News, it’s “virtually impossible” for Samsung to release a successor this year – most likely thanks to the ongoing RAM crisis.

The report suggests that the Galaxy Ring 2 will focus on longer battery life, increasing from the current claim of seven days to up to 10 days. It’s also claimed that the comfort is being worked on too, which would apparently come from optimising component placement and reducing the weight and thickness.

In terms of features, it’s suggested Samsung is looking to improve things here as well. There could be a focus on improved sleep analysis and an expansion in cardiovascular health data.

Nothing is confirmed by Samsung itself for now, but if the rumour of an early 2027 release is true, perhaps the Galaxy Ring 2 will launch alongside the Galaxy S27 models. These usually appear in the first couple of months of the year.

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Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle
Freelance contributor

Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.

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