Hold on, Samsung could be making a TriFold 2 after all – and a sliding phone, to boot

Quick Settings Samsung could be developing the next generation of Galaxy Z TriFold, just as we learn that the current model has been discontinued. The company is also thought to be looking to evolve a sliding prototype into a production device.

Samsung could be working on a second generation of the Z TriFold while also looking at options for a slider, to release over the next couple of years.

The news comes hot on the heels of confirmation that the original Galaxy Z TriFold - which only launched in December 2025 – has already been ceased.

The first Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold only had a limited release, quickly selling out in the regions that it launched. But with small numbers produced, it was more of an engineering demonstration than a mass market device.

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Reporting on the end of sales for the device, it was believed that the cost of manufacture was part of the problem, while Samsung is also generally thought to be tightening its belt in other areas.

Now, according to 9to5Google, it looks like Samsung might not be completely abandoning the idea, after all. The tech site reports on a slightly dubious Naver source that claims development of a Z TriFold 2 is in progress, looking at a new hinge design with a device that might be thicker than the last.

That change in thickness is probably to make manufacturing easier, which might either allow a larger production run or for a lower price.

The second rumour is about taking a Samsung sliding prototype and making it a real phone. Samsung Display – that’s the division that develops the display technology – showed off a concept at MWC 2026, with the phone expanding by about two inches.

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It basically allows for a compact device in the pocket, but with a larger display when needed – and takes advantage of AMOLED's inherent flexibility. The source says that the production model will be thinner than the prototype.

The problem with a slider of this type is that the entire display surface may be less stable than a traditional phone with a solid glass covering, and that might mean that for a relatively expensive device the advantages are limited.

It's thought that the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could make an appearance in 2027, while the slider might wait until 2028. At the moment however, it's probably best to wait for more concrete evidence before getting your hopes up.