Samsung's Android 17 update starts to emerge – here are two features coming to your Galaxy phone
Samsung is preparing for its next big update, with One UI 9 features starting to appear online
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New features coming to Samsung phones have been revealed through the One UI 9.0 beta.
Tap to Share and Bixby widgets could be added to Samsung phones with an update later in 2026.
New features expected to be available in Samsung One UI 9.0 have surfaced thanks to early beta versions of the software. They include Tap to Share and new Bixby widgets.
While Google is developing Android 17 – expected in final form in June or July – Samsung is working on its One UI version that will sit on it and power the company's phones and tablets. And with One UI 8.5 launching with Galaxy S26 phones just a couple of month's ago, it's One UI 9.0 that's next in line.
The new version of the software isn't expected to appear until the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8, expected to take place at Galaxy Unpacked in London in July. However, Sammobile has revealed a couple of the features spotted in the latest beta build.Article continues below
While the transition to Android 17 is exciting, it's Samsung's own additions that normally result in more features for customers and Tap to Share seems like a handy new tool.
This will give you contact sharing – like Apple's NameDrop – while it can also be used to trigger Quick Share file sharing. Both rely on NFC to make contact, with Samsung specifying that the "tap" is mandatory to trigger the action.
If you're on the home screen, then your contact info will be shared. If you're in the Gallery, Quick Share or share panel, then images, videos and other files can be shared. Basically, it's an automation of Quick Share, ideal for people you don’t know.
At the moment, this appears to be a Samsung feature and as 9to5Google points out, Google is working on a similar feature. In fact, it's already there as part of Quick Share (triggering sharing with a tap), but it doesn't work very well and no one really knows about it – probably because it's not signposted anywhere in the user interface.
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If nothing else, contact sharing will be an exciting addition.
The second new feature sees Samsung leaning into its renewed enthusiasm for Bixby.
In the Galaxy S26, Samsung elevated Bixby into being a useful AI on your phone, ideal for answering questions about your device.
A new set of widgets will offer shortcuts to get to Bixby and start that conversation – presumably because the device is using Gemini through button and wake word shortcuts. Giving Bixby a more prominent widget might encourage owners to actually use it.
These are still early days for One UI 9.0. While it's expected to make its debut in the summer, it's likely to be a fairly long wait before it appears on the majority of Samsung Galaxy phones.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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