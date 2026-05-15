Your Samsung Galaxy S26 just got Android 17 already – here's what One UI 9 adds and how to get it

Quick Summary Samsung has announced the roll-out of the One UI 9 beta, which brings Android 17 to the Samsung Galaxy S26. Owners can use the Members app to sign up for the beta in eligible regions.

Samsung has announced the One UI 9 beta program for Galaxy S26 users, built on Android 17, giving owners the first chance to experience the latest from Google and Samsung itself.

Of course, before you jump in, it's important to understand that this is still part of the beta program, so this isn't finished software and if your S26 is your main phone then you might not want to upgrade.

Android 17 is still in development: we're expecting to hear a lot more about new features for the platform at Google I/O next week – some of which will be Pixel exclusive – but Samsung will also be making tweaks of its own for Galaxy phone owners.

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Android 17 is expected to make its debut on Pixel some time in June or July 2026, with Samsung debuting One UI 9 and Android 17 on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 – expected to launch on 22 July.

Samsung explains that the software includes a couple of new features, including new tools in Samsung Notes, an updated Quick Panel for greater layout controls with independent brightness, sound and media adjustments.

There are also some tweaks to DeX and Game Booster, new accessibility settings and options for physical keyboard and mouse. Basically, a lot of background stuff that Samsung doesn't mind sharing with you now.

What else is coming with One UI 9?

There will be other tweaks and improvements from the Android 17 side, while many of Samsung's core new features won't be delivered until the new phones are launched.

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That's because the top features will be getting a lot more fanfare on stage at the launch of the new devices and Samsung doesn't want to spoil the surprise early. That's likely to include access to Gemini Intelligence, the new AI system from Google.

For those wanting to sample the new software, you can join the One UI 9 beta program through the Samsung Members app on your phone.

Here there's the option to opt in, pushing the beta update to your device. It's a limited roll-out at the moment with Germany, India, Korea, Poland, UK and the US getting access this week.

While many Samsung owners might not be ready to jump onto the beta to try One UI 9 and Android 17 right now, the fact that this is happening tells us a couple of things.

First, it indicates that Android 17 is progressing well and that we're getting close to final release from Google. And second, it tells us that Samsung's work is well underway and it's likely that the Galaxy S26 will move to new software fairly soon after it's introduced at Galaxy Unpacked.

In the past we've seen some really long delays from Samsung – hopefully, the move to Android 17 will be much faster.