Alexa Plus is now your personal shopper on Amazon too – it can even buy items for you

Quick Summary Amazon has announced Alexa for Shopping, combining the product smarts of Amazon’s previous assistant, Rufus, with the personalised knowledge of Alexa+. It is rolling out on the Amazon website and app in the US and is available on Echo devices too.

Amazon announced Alexa Plus back in February 2025, although the AI-powered assistant has only recently arrived in the UK. Now, for those on the other side of the pond, it’s expanding to amazon.com , with a new service called Alexa for Shopping.

According to The Verge, US users that type a query into the search bar at the top of the Amazon website and app will get an answer from Alexa depending on the query.

If you simply type "Apple iPhone 17", you will get the same list of products as usual, but if you type something like “What’s a good skincare routine for men?”, you’ll get a more helpful answer that uses Alexa’s AI expertise.

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(Image credit: Amazon)

What is Alexa for Shopping and what can it do?

Alexa for Shopping combines the product smarts of Amazon's previous assistant, Rufus, with the personalised knowledge of Alexa+. It pulls together your purchase history, browsing habits, and even conversations you've had with Alexa on your Echo devices to deliver relevant recommendations and assistance.

According to Amazon's announcement: "By bringing together Rufus's product expertise and Amazon shopping history with the personalised knowledge and context of Alexa+, Alexa for Shopping delivers a more personal, helpful shopping experience across a wide range of surfaces and devices."

(Image credit: Amazon)

It will help you compare products, give personalised recommendations, help you track prices, reorder essentials, and even buy products at your target price using a Scheduled Actions feature.

For example, you can set a condition like “add this sunscreen to my basket if the price drops to £10 and I haven't bought it in the last two months”. Alexa for Shopping will then handle the legwork and will either notify you or add items to your basket automatically.

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“Alexa for Shopping is like having an expert personal shopper who already knows you and remembers your preferences, your past purchases, and your conversations, and carries that knowledge and understanding of you across your phone, laptop, and Echo devices,” said Rajiv Mehta, vice president of conversational shopping at Amazon.

“Whether you're comparing products, tracking a price drop, or continuing research you started yesterday, you don’t have to start over.”

Alexa for Shopping is rolling out to US customers on the Amazon app and website over the coming weeks. No Prime membership or Echo device is required – you can just sign into your Amazon account, and you’ll be good to go.

There’s currently no word on when it might come to the UK.