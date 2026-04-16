YouTube's app just got a free update that'll hopefully change my life

I'm waving goodbye to Shorts

Max Freeman-Mills's avatar
By
published
in News
YouTube Shorts Feed limit setting
(Image credit: Future)

YouTube's made a tweak to its mobile apps that I've been waiting for over what feels like years. The update's live on iOS and seems to be rolling out on Android, too, bringing a crucial control to how Shorts appear in your app, and letting you effectively disable the vertical video feed.

For a while now, if you went to the Settings cog in the YouTube app, you'd see a Time Management section, and the option to set up a time limit on how much time you could spend scrolling the Shorts feed in a day.

Article continues below
Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.