Google I/O 2026 LIVE: Android 17 latest, Gemini, Android XR and more

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Google Home Display on its way? (Image credit: Google) As well as the likes of Android 17, Gemini Intelligence and Android XR, it has been rumoured recently that Google could debut a new "Google Home Display". Potentially replacing the Nest Hub, the new smart device is said to be designed around Gemini (of course) and be the central controller for your entire smart home. It's rare for Google to unveil new hardware during an I/O keynote, but we would be surprised if it wasn't mentioned, at least.

It might be time to upgrade your Android phone (Image credit: Google) We've seen a lot of rumours around Google's new systems and software, but one is more worrying than others. It has been reported that some of the Gemini Intelligence features we'll learn more about during I/O might be restricted to certain handsets – those that are powerful enough to run them. And that could rule out the phone you own right now. It is even being claimed that the more intensive capabilities will be locked to the most recent phones only, with some devices just a year old missing out. We'll hopefully find out more in just a few hours.

Apple sends invites to WWDC on Google's big day, but these are different times (Image credit: Apple) Hi, news editor Rik Henderson here for a while with additional pre-show thoughts and rumours. First up, it's not exactly coincidental that Apple chose today to send out invites to its own developer conference starting on 8 June. Its keynote address will kick off at a similar time too – 10am PDT (6pm BST). However, we might actually get a brief tease on at least one thing it's set to detail – the new Siri. That's because at the start of the year, Apple and Google penned a partnership for Gemini and Google servers to help bolster Apple's own AI services. Maybe there'll be a mention at I/O.

The Google I/O Keynote is just the start (Image credit: Google) We're going to be covering the Google I/O Keynote and tracking the biggest announcements right here, but that's just the start - a lot more detail emerges during the sessions of the actual I/O conference over the coming days. That's where learn more about some of those big announcements, with sessions dedicated to Android, Chrome, Google AI and more. We're going to be follow Google I/O beyond the Keynote, to learn as much about what Google has in store for its users in the future.

What are you looking out for most during Google I/O? There are plenty of rumours on what we can expect later – plus a few confirmations – but what are you hoping to find out more on the most? We'd like to know your thoughts on the possible keynote announcements. Just choose the option below that most piques your interest. The answers will be revealed shortly before the event starts.

How is Google going to deliver agentic AI? (Image credit: NurPhoto / Getty Images) Agentic AI is the talk if the AI world. This is what takes the current question and answer chatbots that we all know - like Gemini - and makes them more useful as a personal assistant by giving them agentic powers. What is agentic AI? It's the ability of the AI to act as an "agent" on your behalf to get things done. Currently Gemini can do things like create appointments from a list and add them to a calendar, but Google has broader ambitions for agentic AI. While Gemini Intelligence sounds great, we've also heard about something called Remy. Think of Remy like a really, really, advanced version of Microsoft Clippy, using Gemini powers to become a proper personal AI assistant. Remy is all about getting things done for you, with task lists you can monitor to check progress. There's going to be a lot to consider around trust, privacy and control here.

Let's recap on Android XR (Image credit: Gentle Monster) Google, Samsung and Qualcomm were really public about their collaboration on Android XR, Google's latest attempt to crack face computing. You'll remember Google Glass skydived into Google I/O in 2012 as the company's first attempt at smart glasses, before Google Cardboard appeared in 2014 as a crack at affordable VR. Now we're in the era of Galaxy XR running on the Android XR platform - with the expectation that we'll see real products at Google I/O in the smart glasses format. Meta has held the lead for too long with Ray-Ban and we're expecting to hear from Xreal with Project Aura and the partnerships with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker driven by Samsung. Android XR could be about to hit the mainstream. It might be that Samsung's own brand Galaxy Glasses follow later in the year.

It's always good to take a break (Image credit: Android) I'm not suggesting you take a break from our Google I/O live coverage, but Google recently made an announcement to help you stop doomscrolling. It's called Pause Point. This is an intervention from your phone to ask why you're opening a distracting app and give you time to reconsider, rather than just letting you doomscroll for hours. We're living in an attention economy where apps want to grab and hold your attention and this feature could be a useful intervention.

Are we going to hear more about Android 17? (Image credit: Google) Android 17 is well in development and even brands like Samsung are now running the Android 17 beta. While the software itself might not bring many changes - Material 3 Expressive was a huge redesign just recently - it's the features that might come with it that we're more interested in. The Android Show has already talked about Gemini Intelligence and the huge change that's going to bring, while also confirming easier sharing between Android and iPhone, easier device switching and encryption in RCS messaging between platforms. That means that Google has got some of the news out of the way - perhaps we'll get to hear when Android 17 will arrive for Pixel devices later today.

Google I/O is 18 years old (Image credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) While we're talking about history, let's talk about the history of Google I/O. The first I/O event was held in 2008. What does I/O mean? You'll think that it just means "input / output" from the I/O that's common in computing. Well, it's more complicated than that. I/O also means "innovation in the open", which is a bit of corporate marketing spiel - but the actual origins are a lot geekier. Google has previously explained that I/O actually comes from the origins of Google's name - googol. "A googol is a one, followed by 100 zeroes, so that's where the I/O name and logo came from. We just took the first one and zero, and we left off all the other zeroes. It all goes back to Google," explained Lorin Platto, director of events at Google.

Android is still all about widgets (Image credit: Google) Android is 18 years old and widgets are still very much the focus. As Dieter Bohn announced at The Android Show last week, Gemini Intelligence will be able to create custom widgets. I remember the launch of early Android phones. One groundbreaking device I reviewed at the time was the HTC Hero. That really made Android feel usable - and that phone was famous for its widgets. Nearly two decades have passed, but simple widgets are still really useful.