Samsung Galaxy Glasses to launch surprisingly soon – even in time to catch the summer sun

Quick Summary Samsung could launch its Galaxy Glasses at Galaxy Unpacked in July 2026. The event could see Samsung's AI glasses announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and other Galaxy devices.

Samsung could reveal its Galaxy Glasses at Galaxy Unpacked, said to be taking place on 22 July in London. It's expected that the new AI glasses will be revealed alongside the new Galaxy Z phones.

It's long been known that Samsung is working on AI glasses, with rumours suggesting that it will offer both screened and non-screened glasses, powered by Android XR.

Samsung previously released the Galaxy XR headset, working with Google to reinvigorate the company's wearable display devices – with the move into glasses driven by advancing AI capabilities.

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We previously heard that the AI glasses are being built under the codenames Jinju and Haean, and now new details about the launch timing comes from Seoul Economic Daily.

Samsung has been working with Gentle Monster on the new glasses, with Android XR at the heart and Gemini baked into the experience to provide the AI skills.

It's thought that the Galaxy Glasses will be launched to compete with Meta's popular Ray-Ban models, first without a screen and offering capture, audio and voice controls.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

Samsung's second pair of glasses are expected to be launched in 2027, offering an internal display for more of an augmented reality experience.

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That could see Galaxy Unpacked offering the Galaxy Glasses alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Watch 9 series.

That will not only be a bumper selection of Samsung devices, but it will see Samsung launching into a new category and helping to expand the proliferation of AI glasses, this time powered by Google.

This leak comes at an interesting time: Google is just about to host Google I/O and there's a chance that we'll learn more about Google's future plans for Android XR. That could see the Galaxy Glasses getting some time on stage alongside other announcements even sooner than the summer launch.

The Gentle Monster Galaxy Glasses are thought to be powered by the Snapdragon AR1, have a 155mAh battery, 12-megapixel cameras on the front and feature photochromic lenses.