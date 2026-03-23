Apple WWDC 2026 date confirmed – here's when you can see iOS 27 for the first time

Quick Summary Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2026 will take place from 8-12 June at Apple Park. The opening keynote is expected to reveal details of the upcoming iOS 27 as well as the iPad, Watch, Vision Pro and Mac OS equivalents.

The date is locked in for WWDC 2026. That means the next generation of Apple products is on its way.

The first preview of this year's new Apple products comes in the form of the software, and it takes place each year at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

This year, the event will take place from 8-12 June 2026 at Apple Park in Cupertino, with a special keynote event on 8 June to kick it all off. This is followed by the Platforms State of the Union and a chance to meet with the Apple engineers and designers for those lucky enough to attend in person.

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As the name suggests, this is a conference for the developers who create the thousands of apps that appear across Apple's ecosystem, from the iPhone and iPad to the Mac and even the Vision Pro.

WWDC 2025 introduced Liquid Glass to the Apple system. What will 2026 bring? (Image credit: Apple)

For those of us who aren't developers, the keynote address is a chance to get a preview of the big features that will be launched in the upcoming versions of the OS. While it doesn't mention the hardware itself, some features could give clues to what is coming.

One thing to look out for this year will be changes to the iOS for the iPhone that may allow it to work on a folding screen, with an iPhone Fold rumoured to be on the way.

We could also see changes to the iPadOS that may allow for a HomePod with a screen or home hub unit. And maybe there's a lite version of the VisionOS that could allow for a cheaper headset, or even a pair of smart glasses.

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The keynote could also give clues as to how Apple Intelligence is making use of Google Gemini to give it greater capabilities for your devices.

At this stage, anything is possible, but you're going to have to wait until 8 June to find out.