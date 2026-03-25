Apple's advanced, AI-powered Siri will finally debut at WWDC, claims expert

Quick Summary Apple will reportedly reveal the upgraded Siri at WWDC 26, at last. An expert claims we will see Siri become a "systemwide AI agent with deep integration across applications".

Apple has announced dates for its Worldwide Developer Conference 2026, otherwise known as WWDC, and it looks like there will be some exciting announcements when it comes to Siri.

The company first teased a smarter and more contextualised voice assistant back at WWDC 24 when it announced Apple Intelligence, and while the upgraded tool has been delayed multiple times, it’s looking like it is finally set to have its time in the spotlight.

What's been claimed for the new Siri?

According to a report from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple will debut the new version of Siri at WWDC 26 when it unveils iOS 27 and macOS 27. The updated Siri is claimed to have transformed into a “systemwide AI agent with deep integration across applications”.

Article continues below

Gurman has said it will be better at controlling other apps and handling user requests based on data collected from emails, messages and notes.

The report also notes that summaries of Apple News stories will be improved and it will also be able to offer “more detailed responses sourced from the web, including summaries, bullet points and images”.

Elsewhere, Apple is claimed to be testing new designs for the upgraded Siri, with Gurman suggesting the assistant could be placed into the iPhone's Dynamic Island with a “Search to Ask” prompt.

Sticking with the Liquid Glass design that was introduced with iOS 26, it is said this may then transform into a larger translucent panel when it is interacted with to allow for a conversation with additional requests or inquiries.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There is also a rumour suggesting Apple is testing a dedicated app for Siri which could have a similar interface to Apple Messages and allow users to see their past requests, start a new chat and upload documents and photos to be analysed. If true, it would put Siri in a similar boat to the likes of Claude, Gemini and ChatGPT.

Nothing is officially confirmed as yet, but we do hope this year is finally Siri’s year.