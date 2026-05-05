Your next iPhone could come with these big upgrades – except one is also ironically small

Quick Summary According to recent rumours, there are several new features arriving with the iPhone 18 Pro later this year. They suggest upgrades to the next Pro models will include changes to the Dynamic Island, along with a new chip, better battery life, and camera improvements.

Over the last couple of weeks, there have been a number of reports about features coming to Apple’s devices in the next set of software updates. That’s not a huge surprise given that the WWDC 26 is around the corner.

But software can’t take all the limelight, especially since those new rumoured features won’t arrive on devices until later this year – usually around the time the new iPhones launch.

Indeed, there are plenty of hardware upgrades thought to be coming around the same time, arriving on the iPhone 18 Pro models. And 9to5Mac has handily focused on a the best of them.

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What upgrades can we expect from the iPhone 18 Pro models?

According to Apple-specific site, there are six upgrades rumoured for the next iPhone models that have appeared in reputable leaks.

The first is that while the screen sizes and designs of the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to stay the same as the iPhone 17 Pro and its Max sibling, it’s been said that the Dynamic Island feature on the displays will be reduced in size.

It’s also said the two-tone rear could blend a little better, and several colour options are being tested.

A new chipset

The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to run on the A20 Pro chip, which will apparently be built on a 2nm process and feature WMCM (Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module) packaging for better performance, while the battery life of both models is expected to increase too.

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The latter point has been assumed based on a reliable leaker who suggested the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be thicker and heavier than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, presumably to accommodate a larger battery.

iPhone camera improvements

As you might expect, camera improvements have also been touted for the new Pro models, with suggestions that the main camera could see a variable aperture for better control over depth of field, while the telephoto lens may be treated to a wider aperture.

The Camera Control button that launched on the iPhone 16 models is also rumoured to see some changes in the new models. It’s said it could remove the touch-sensitive elements to make it more user-friendly.

Last but not least, it’s suggested the iPhone 18 range will adopt Apple’s in-house built C2 modem, moving away from Qualcomm as the iPhone Air did with the C1X modem.

Of course, all of this is just speculation for now, so take everything with a little pinch of salt. But, it certainly seems like there may be some good upgrades to look forward to.