iPhone Air 2 makes so much more sense with this small design change

Quick Summary An iPhone Air 2 concept has been created based on a couple of rumours, and we'd love to see some of these dreams come true. Posted by Demon's Tech, it shows a dual rear camera coupled with two speakers and a variety of colour options.

When Apple announced the iPhone Air, there were plenty of things in its favour. It was the slimmest iPhone ever at 5.6mm; it had the same power as the top-of-the-range iPhone 17 Pro; and it offered much better battery life than anyone really expected for such a slender device.

But there were a couple of criticisms – not least about the single camera sensor on the rear. For a starting price of £999, to not offer a secondary ultra-wide sensor like the standard iPhone 17 felt a little mean.

We're keeping everything crossed for these changes

It’s not surprising then that most rumours discussing the second generation of the iPhone Air talk about it offering a dual rear camera, and the most recent shows what that could look like.

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Demon’s Tech has posted a video (via Yanko Design) showing some concept renders of what the iPhone Air 2 could look like with dual rear cameras. In it, the second-gen Air looks similar to its predecessor, with a slim panel spanning the width of the rear at the top.

iPhone Air 2 — Apple Finally Fixes Everything? - YouTube Watch On

The renders do make that panel look a little more pronounced, like the iPhone 17 Pro, but the more notable difference is the second camera lens, which is claimed to be a 48-megapixel ultra wide sensor accompanying the current 48-megapixel main lens that is found on the current model.

The video also imagines the iPhone Air 2 in various colours, including bright pink, blue and green, as well as red.

Meanwhile, it suggests the iPhone Air 2 could offer stereo sound from two speakers, upgrading the single speaker currently offered, and there is mention of the A20 Pro chip and N2 wireless chip.

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Now, it’s important to note that the concept is all based on rumour rather than anything official from Apple, but if even a couple of the points are true – like the dual rear lens and extra speaker – it would certainly address a couple of the pain points of the iPhone Air.