Next iPhone models to feature minimal design changes, says insider

Quick Summary Two more iPhone models may use practically identical designs. That's according to fresh leaks, which suggest there's not much change to come in the next year.

If you're an iPhone user hoping for a landmark design change in the near future, it seems you may be sorely disappointed. That's according to fresh leaks, which suggest that the next couple of releases from the brand will look very familiar.

The suggestion comes from leaker, Fixed Focus Digital (via DigitalTrends), who purports that the design of the base model iPhone 18 won't be too different. The post suggests that the size may change slightly – a classic Apple move to ensure older generation cases can't be reused on newer models – but otherwise things will stay the same.

That goes against other reports, which had suggested that the model could sport a smaller Dynamic Island. The suggestion is now that such a feature will be reserved for the Pro-grade devices, with the base models enjoying the usual version of the front-facing camera.

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It also suggests that the second iteration of the iPhone Air will arrive this year. That will sit alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and the inaugural iPhone Fold model, contradicting other suggestions that the Air would be held until spring 2027.

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

That may come as a surprise to some, as the model was well-documented to have not sold particularly well. However, the report suggests that the model actually outsold the iPhone Plus variant it replaced, which seems to be enough to warrant a second bite of the cherry.

That's also not expected to offer any groundbreaking differences in design, so those hoping for something fresh and new in that department may be out of luck. Still, there is at least a sliver of hope, with the iPhone's 20th anniversary coming up next year.

That's expected to move the needle a lot more, and could hopefully herald a new generation of iPhone design – something which is long overdue in the eyes of many!

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