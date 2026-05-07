Sadly, an iPhone 18 delay seems inevitable – here's why Apple might not launch it this year

Quick Summary Apple has reportedly extended production of the iPhone 17, seemingly to cover the lack of an iPhone 18 model this year. Suggestions from the supply chain lend further weight to rumours on the base model's release date.

For several years now, Apple has held an event in September to announce its latest iPhone models. And ever since 2019, when the company first announced the iPhone 11 Pro, the September lineup has included at least one base iPhone model as part of the range. However, a new report suggests that could change in 2026.

There have been an increasing number of rumours suggesting the standard iPhone 18 could be pushed back, with Apple instead revealing the iPhone 18 Pro models alongside an iPhone Ultra (also known as the folding iPhone) and maybe a second generation of the iPhone Air.

Why could the iPhone 18 be delayed?

Supply chain leaker Fixed Focus Digital (via 9to5Mac) claims Apple has extended production of the iPhone 17 beyond its usual schedule and increased its capacity.

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Typically, production of the current iPhone models would begin to wind down as we get closer to September and the launch of the new devices, but if production has been extended as rumoured, it could be further evidence that the iPhone 18 is being delayed.

Based on a number of sources, it’s said we might not see a standard model until early 2027 instead. However, it is worth remembering that none of this has been confirmed by Apple itself yet, so if you feel disappointed by this news, there’s still a chance the base iPhone will launch as norma

If there is a delay though, then there are due to be some decent upgrades to the iPhone 18 Pro models according to recent rumours.

It’s thought the Pro models will have a smaller Dynamic Island feature on their displays, offer battery and performance upgrades, and potentially switch to an Apple modem for 5G connectivity.

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And then there's the much rumoured foldable iPhone – that will surely get all the attention anyway.