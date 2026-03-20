Apple's iPhone Fold might not hit the usual launch deadline – could arrive "months later”

Quick Summary There are claims that the folding iPhone will go on sale months after the iPhone 18 Pro, not at the same time. An analyst for Barclays also mentions a couple of extra iPhones due in March 2027.

There have been multiple rumours surrounding a folding iPhone for years, and recent reports have even suggested we could finally see the prospective iPhone Fold in 2026.

But, if you were hoping to get your hands on one at the same time as a new iPhone 18 or iPhone 18 Pro, you might need to exercise a little more patience. According to a new report, it’s possible the folding iPhone won’t be available to buy until December.

When might the iPhone Fold go on sale?

Apple analyst Tim Long of Barclays claims shipments of the rumoured folding iPhone will likely start in December (via MacRumors). And given at least the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be announced in September (following Apple’s typical release cycle), it would mean a couple of months extra to wait.

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It wouldn’t be the first time Apple has made us wait a little longer for a fresher design. If we look back to the iPhone X, which was the first iPhone to feature Face ID and a notch at the top of the display, there was a delay with that model, too.

The iPhone 8 models announced alongside it were available almost immediately as normal, but the iPhone X didn’t land until the November.

Long also claimed Apple could release two extra devices in March next year. One of these is expected to be the iPhone 18e, replacing the iPhone 17e that was only recently launched, while the other could be an iPhone 18 Plus or iPhone Air 2.

Some have even suggested the standard iPhone 18 might not make an appearance until later than usual, too. It is claimed the usual September event might be solely for iPhone 18 Pro this time.

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Unfortunately, we'll have a lengthy wait to find out either way, but at least that's plenty of time for more tantalising rumours and speculation.

You can also take a look at Bob Obba's excellent iPhone Fold concept renders [above] to see the sort of thing to expect in the meantime.