First pics of Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 Wide leak – ready to take on iPhone Fold

Quick Summary Samsung's wide foldable may have just been leaked. Fresh renders give us the best look yet at the new handset.

This year looks set to mark a landmark one for the Samsung foldable phone range. While the brand has long offered two models – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7, in its most recent form – there's set to be another addition this time out.

That's another book-style foldable with a shorter, fatter frame, designed to go toe-to-toe with the heavily rumoured iPhone Fold, also set to debut late this year. Now, fresh leaks have given us a first look at the handset in all its glory.

Dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide in the leak on Android Headlines, the report also contains a suite of renders of the handset. Those come courtesy of OnLeaks – a well-regarded leaker with a track record for accurately sharing images of impending devices.

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Based on the renders, this certainly looks like an interesting device. The altered aspect ratio still looks really odd to my eye, though I'm sure it will become easier to look at as other manufacturers inevitably take their design cues from the big players.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks x Android Headlines) (Image credit: OnLeaks x Android Headlines) (Image credit: OnLeaks x Android Headlines)

In terms of other specs, the report suggests that the model will be packing a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 For Galaxy under the hood. That's a top-of-the-line processor, and is expected to be paired with a 5,000mAh battery and 45W charging.

On the back, a pair of rear cameras can be found, with a design not dissimilar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. That does mean we're missing a camera compared to the Z Fold 7, which will make this an interesting prospect indeed.

While that might point to it being a sort of stripped-down, cut-price foldable in a similar vein, I can't see that being the reality. Instead, rumours point to a price tag in the US$2,000 (approx. £1,500 / €1,730 / AU$2,880) range. That's pretty consistent with other models in its range, and should make this an interesting prospect indeed.