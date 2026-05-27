Merach’s “world-first AI treadmill” is finally available, and it costs less than a new Apple Watch
The UltraWalk W60 Plus combines auto incline, app connectivity and a treadmill-grade motor in a compact walking pad design
Back at CES 2026, Merach unveiled what it called the “world’s first AI-powered running machine”, a compact folding treadmill designed to automatically adjust speed and incline based on heart rate and workout intensity.
And now, after nearly five months, the futuristic walking pad is finally available to buy.
The UltraWalk W60 Plus officially launched yesterday, with the brand positioning it as a more premium alternative to the flimsy under-desk treadmills that have flooded Amazon in recent years.
According to the company, the new model is designed to deliver a more stable, “treadmill-level” experience without taking over an entire room.
Built for the daily grind
The UltraWalk W60 Plus uses a 3.5 Peak HP brushless motor with Hall-sensor control, which Merach says helps reduce vibration, lag, and the slightly jerky low-speed movement often associated with cheaper walking pads.
The company also claims that the setup offers quieter operation and improved durability compared to traditional brushed motors.
The specs themselves are surprisingly substantial for something that still folds away after use.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The treadmill supports users up to 400 lbs (~181 kg), offers speeds between 0.6 and 4 mph, and features a 12% automatic incline system designed to increase calorie burn during walking workouts.
There’s also a 16 x 41-inch running surface, which should feel noticeably roomier than many compact rivals.
More treadmill than walking pad
Merach says the larger rollers and wider deck are intended to create a more natural stride, while the integrated Hall sensor continuously monitors rotor position to smooth out belt movement at slower speeds.
The “AI treadmill” label comes from the machine’s ability to automatically adjust speed and incline based on workout intensity and heart rate.
The machine also includes built-in Bluetooth speakers, RGB lighting that responds to the rhythm of the music or step frequency, and support for Apple Health, Google Fit, and the MERACH app for workout tracking and guided sessions.
Walking pads have become one of the fastest-growing home fitness categories over the past couple of years, largely thanks to hybrid working and the rise of TikTok productivity setups.
The problem is that many compact treadmills prioritise portability over stability, often resulting in tiny decks, weak motors and questionable long-term durability.
“We are eliminating the compromise between professional quality and affordability,” said Robert Luo, CEO of Merach.
“For too long, the walking pad market has been saturated with low-quality equipment that breaks down quickly or lacks the stability required for a safe workout.”
The UltraWalk W60 Plus is now available at Merach and on Amazon.
During the launch period, customers can use the code MERACHW60 to reduce the price to $280 (~£208 / €240 / AU$392).
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.