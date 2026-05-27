Lenny Kravitz’s surprisingly simple approach to staying incredibly fit after 60

There’s a moment in almost every recent interview or social media post featuring Lenny Kravitz where people collectively stop listening to what he’s saying and start wondering how on earth can he look like that at 60?

The musician has become something of an accidental longevity icon over the last few years, regularly posting clips of workouts, beach runs and gym sessions while looking considerably leaner than men half his age.

A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) A photo posted by on

And unlike many celebrity fitness stories, Kravitz doesn’t subscribe to anything too complicated, with no cold plunges, blood testing, testosterone optimisation or experimental supplements in his fitness repertoire.

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Instead, most of what he has discussed publicly in the past is built on principles we're all familiar with, such as cardio, strength training, yoga, clean eating and doing it consistently for decades.

Which, admittedly, sounds far less exciting than discovering some hidden anti-ageing secret.

Somewhere between monk and rockstar

Part of what makes Kravitz fascinating is that he embodies a version of the modern rock-and-roll lifestyle, akin to that of Harry Styles and Dua Lipa, both of whom are famous for looking after themselves.

The main difference among the three is that Kravitz is twice the age of the two younger artists, yet does something very similar in combining health and fitness with the hectic lifestyle of a performer.

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Popular culture tends to frame ageing musicians of Kravitz's generation through the lens of excess and burnout, but he appears to have spent years moving in the opposite direction.

In interviews, he has repeatedly spoken about discipline, spirituality and simplicity.

In an interview with The Guardian last year, Kravitz explained that staying in shape is less about chasing trends and more about maintaining balance, saying: “It’s body, mind and spirit. It’s all connected.”

A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) A photo posted by on

Much of his training reportedly takes place outdoors at his home in the Bahamas, where he combines strength work with running, cycling and mobility sessions.

His long-time trainer, Dodd Romero, previously told Men’s Health that Kravitz often relies on foundational exercises such as pull-ups, push-ups, squats and core work.

The goal doesn’t appear to be maximum muscle mass but to maintain a lean, athletic body capable of moving well.

The anti-biohacking fitness routine

According to interviews over the years, Kravitz's routine often includes fasted cardio, bodyweight exercises, free-weight training, outdoor movement, yoga and stretching, high daily activity levels, and a mostly raw-vegan diet.

A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) A photo posted by on

He's also spoken about training regularly, even during touring schedules, describing in The Guardian article mentioned above how he fit in a late-night workout after a full day of rehearsals and press obligations simply because he felt he “must”.

At 60, maintaining extremely low body fat and visible muscle definition is less about finding the perfect six-week programme and more about the cumulative effect of thousands of workouts, walks, meals and recovery sessions spread across decades.

Built on movement, not punishment

Another recurring theme in Kravitz’s training philosophy is mobility, which the rock star credits for its role in helping him stay athletic while avoiding the stiffness and aches that often come with ageing

Mobility work tends to become increasingly important after 50, especially for people maintaining high training volumes, and yoga, one of Kravitz's main movement types, complements the rest of his routine surprisingly well.

A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) A photo posted by on

Combined with a nutrient-dense diet and relatively low levels of processed food, it creates the kind of lifestyle that supports longevity rather than simply aesthetics.

Which is perhaps why Kravitz’s physique doesn’t come across as “gym sculpted” in the modern influencer sense. It looks functional.

A 45-minute workout inspired by Lenny Kravitz’s fitness philosophy

While the star hasn’t published an exact workout programme, his interviews and training clips give a fairly clear idea of the exercise style he gravitates towards.

Here’s a simple session inspired by the movements and habits associated with his training approach.

Warm-up and mobility (5-10 minutes)

Sun salutations

Cat-cow stretches

Hip openers

Shoulder mobility drills

Light jogging or skipping

Cardio block (10 minutes)

Choose one:

Outdoor jog

Incline treadmill walk

Assault bike

Rowing machine

Or:

30 seconds fast effort

90 seconds easy pace

Repeat six times

Strength circuit (20-25 minutes)

Complete 3-4 rounds:

Pull-ups x 8-10

Push-ups x 15-20

Goblet squats x 12

Walking lunges x 10 each leg

Dumbbell rows x 10

Plank x 45 seconds

Rest minimally between exercises

Core finisher (5 minutes)

Hanging knee raises

Mountain climbers

Russian twists

Burpees

Cool-down (5 minutes)

Yoga stretches

Deep breathing

Hamstring and hip-flexor stretches

The real secret probably isn’t secret at all

The slightly frustrating truth behind Kravitz’s physique is that there probably isn’t one magic trick holding everything together.

What he demonstrates better than most celebrities is the compounding effect of long-term habits.

Good nutrition, regular movement, strength training and recovery become incredibly powerful when repeated consistently over 20 or 30 years.

Which might not be as headline-friendly as a futuristic longevity protocol, but it’s probably far more realistic for most people trying to stay fit as they get older.