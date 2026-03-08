I replaced my 90-minute yoga class with this 10-minute stretching routine, and my body feels better than ever

Have you ever been to a yoga class and found yourself clock-watching halfway through? Holding each pose can feel endless, and somehow, there’s still 45 minutes left of the class. Surely I'm not the only one!

Don’t get me wrong, I love the benefits of yoga, such as improved flexibility, a calmer mind, better balance, and more focus, but I don’t always have the time. For me, a 90-minute class is the equivalent of a long run, with some stretching thrown in for good measure.

So when I came across a US study showing that just 10 minutes of daily movement can significantly improve mood and reduce muscular pain, I was intrigued and set out to find a routine that would fit my schedule while still delivering results.

A post shared by Trevor Shan (@trevorsinstinct) A photo posted by on

Mobility coach Trevor Shan's 10-minute routine provides a quick, simple, and surprisingly effective workout. Better still, it consists of only five moves that can be adjusted to match your current flexibility levels.

To start, stand upright. As you exhale, hinge at the hips and fold forward, keeping a soft bend in your knees. Hold for two minutes as you feel a stretch in your lower back, hamstrings and calves.

Next, move into a lizard stretch, holding for one minute on each side. Then transition to a seated 90/90 position to help mobilise your hips and hamstrings, whilst improving spinal rotation.

From there, lower into the sphinx pose for two minutes to open the chest and release tension in the lower back, before finishing with a one-minute lying spinal twist, focusing on slow, deep breaths to fully relax and release any remaining aches and pains.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tips and equipment

This routine involves a fair amount of floor work, so a yoga mat is helpful. I used Lululemon's Reversible yoga mat as it’s grippy and comfortable. You’ll also need a bit of space - but not necessarily a gym. I did mine in my living room while watching TV in the evening.

“10 minutes is all you need. You don’t need a 90-minute yoga class,” says Trevor. “Not that those aren’t beneficial, but a consistent 10 minutes each day will take you much further than doing a few longer sessions each month. Imagine how your body will feel in 30 days.”

The benefits of this 10-minute yoga routine

This short routine proves that even a quick session can be incredibly effective when done consistently. A daily stretch is a simple way to reconnect with your body, check in with how you’re feeling, and ease any aches or tension.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“We should all be stretching for at least 10 minutes a day,” explains Trevor. “It’s not about becoming super flexible; it’s about maintaining basic human movement. Without it, we gradually lose mobility, which can lead to pain, poor posture, and reduced quality of life.”

How to fit it into your day

You don’t need a perfectly structured class or a full 90-minute slot to feel the benefits. For me, it’s about winding down in the evening with a few gentle stretches, such as the forward fold, the cobra, or a simple twist. “You’ll feel younger, looser, and lighter, instantly,” says Trevor, and I have to agree.

Most people finish their day tight, sluggish, and stressed, but the good news is that you can end yours relaxed, mobile, and reconnected with your body after a long day. It’s manageable, realistic, and most importantly, something you can stick to.