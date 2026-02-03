Why this 80-year-old Ghostbusters actor does 100 push-ups a day without ever setting foot in a gym

Staying strong into later life doesn’t always require a gym membership, heavy weights, or complicated training plans, and Ernie Hudson is living proof.

The 80-year-old actor, best known for his role in Ghostbusters, recently appeared in a USA Today video where he discussed his surprisingly simple daily workout routine.

Despite his age, Hudson says he completes at least 100 push-ups every day, without ever setting foot in a gym.

He typically knocks out a set of push-ups first thing in the morning, then spreads the rest across the day in short bursts.

In the interview, Hudson mentions that it takes him the whole day to do 100 push-ups, not minutes or hours. Even so, it's incredibly impressive for a man his age (or even half his age) to complete that many each day.

And it's not just push-ups, either. Hudson also incorporates bodyweight squats to keep blood flowing through his legs.

His emphasis isn’t on numbers, load, or progression, but simply on moving regularly and keeping his body working.

“At this age, it’s more important to be flexible,” he explains, adding that his focus is on staying capable and presenting well for the work he continues to do.

An argument for consistency

It's not the first time Hudson talked about his workout routine and philosophy.

In a 2024 Men’s Health profile, he outlined a weekly schedule that included coordination and balance work, Pilates for mobility, and strength training with a trainer three days a week, plus walking on non-training days.

It's worth noting that the actor's aim isn't to have Chris Hemsworth-like muscle mass.

Instead, he frames exercise as daily maintenance to support independence and quality of life, rather than aesthetics or performance.

In the interview, he references working with a close friend who relies on a walker, describing it as a wake-up call. “Ageing is inevitable,” he says, “but in the meantime, let me do what I can do.”

Hudson also points to discipline as the real secret behind his routine. He argues that setting achievable goals (and actually sticking to them) reinforces a sense of capability.

Miss them too often, and something starts to erode. “Just being consistent is really important,” he says.

From a health and longevity perspective, that philosophy lines up neatly with expert advice.

Regular bodyweight training helps preserve muscle mass, joint function, and bone density, all of which tend to decline with age.

Short, frequent bouts of movement are also easier to recover from than longer, more intense sessions, lowering injury risk while keeping the habit sustainable.

