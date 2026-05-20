Hypershell’s new AI exoskeleton can sync with your gait in 0.31 seconds

Hypershell has unveiled its new X Series lineup, a next-generation range of AI-powered exoskeletons designed to make hiking, trekking, and long days on foot feel less demanding.

The new collection includes three models – the flagship X Ultra S, the X Max S and the entry-level X Pro S – all powered by the company’s updated HyperIntuition motion-control system.

According to Hypershell, the new platform delivers more natural-feeling assistance by predicting and responding to movement in real time, rather than relying solely on pre-programmed motion patterns.

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Hypershell X Ultra S (Image credit: Hypershell)

The launch also marks what Hypershell says is the world’s first TÜV Rheinland-verified end-to-end AI exoskeleton system, with the company claiming the wearable can achieve 97.5% gait synchronisation efficiency across mixed terrain.

In simple terms, that means the system’s AI-assisted movement and responsiveness have been independently tested to verify how naturally and accurately the exoskeleton reacts to human motion in real-world conditions.

Beyond human pace

Consumer exoskeletons still sit in a relatively niche category, but brands like Hypershell are trying to move the technology beyond novelty territory and into outdoor utility.

I previously reviewed the older Hypershell X Series, praising its surprisingly natural movement assistance and its ability to reduce fatigue on long hikes, even if the overall concept still felt futuristic.

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Hypershell X Pro S (Image credit: Hypershell)

If the previous-gen exoskeleton reacted quickly, Hypershell says the updated system reacts even faster – within 0.31 seconds, to be precise, which it claims is 64.5% faster than the previous generation.

To achieve this, the X Ultra S and X Max S both use the company’s new M-One Ultra motor system, capable of delivering up to 1000W maximum output and 22 N·m motor torque.

The X Ultra S uses aerospace-grade titanium alloy components and carbon fibre composite leg levers, while the full range carries an IP54 rating and operating temperatures from -20°C to 60°C.

Built around human movement

Alongside the launch, the company announced HyperLIFT, a new field-testing initiative exploring how wearable exoskeletons could support search-and-rescue teams operating in physically demanding conditions.

Hypershell X Max S (Image credit: Hypershell)

Hypershell says it plans to supply exoskeletons to more than 50 search-and-rescue organisations this year for real-world testing and feedback.

The company also revealed that mountaineers Adrianna Brownlee and Gelje Sherpa are using Hypershell technology during a Mount Everest expedition, underscoring the brand’s ambitions to position exoskeletons as legitimate outdoor performance tools rather than tech curiosities.

The new Hypershell X Series is now available in the US, Canada, China, and Australia at Hypershell and selected retail partners, including Amazon, Best Buy, Decathlon, B&H, and JD.com, with more regions expected to follow.

Pricing starts at $999 for the X Pro S, rising to $1,499 for the X Max S and $1,999 for the flagship X Ultra S.