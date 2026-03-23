EcoFlow’s “super reliable” power station just got a massive $450 price cut

Amazon's Spring Sale is launching later this week, but some early deals have already started cropping up. One that caught my attention is an offer on one of EcoFlow's more portable power stations, now $450 cheaper on Amazon.

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EcoFlow’s Delta 3 Max is a genuinely dependable portable power station, with users repeatedly calling it “powerful, fast-charging and super reliable.”

It’s praised for how quickly it tops up and how easily it “powers multiple devices at once without any issues,” making it ideal for everything from home backup to outdoor shoots.

One reviewer even described it as “an essential piece of gear on our film sets,” highlighting its real-world credibility. Despite its high capacity, it’s still considered easy to move and simple to set up, with a well-designed app that helps manage charging efficiently.

The EcoFlow DELTA 3 Max uses a 2,048Wh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and delivers up to 2,400W of continuous AC output, with surge capabilities reaching up to 6,000W.

The unit supports multiple input methods, including wall charging, solar (up to 500W), car charging and generator input, and can reach around 80% in under an hour depending on the setup. The battery is rated for roughly 4,000 cycles to 80% capacity, translating to years of regular use.

In terms of usability, you get a wide selection of ports, including multiple AC outlets, USB-A, USB-C and DC outputs, allowing simultaneous charging of several devices. Smart features are handled via EcoFlow’s app, which enables real-time monitoring, scheduling and even automated storm-prep charging modes.

Despite its power, it remains relatively portable at around 44.8 pounds, with dual handles for easier transport, making it suitable for home backup, outdoor use or on-location work.