EcoFlow’s new affordable and rugged power station automatically charges itself before storms

Portable power stations have become a staple for campers, vanlifers and content creators, but they’re increasingly finding a second life as emergency backup systems at home.

EcoFlow’s new DELTA 3 Classic leans into that shift by adding an automated storm-preparation feature, typically found on larger energy systems, such as DELTA 3 Ultra / Ultra Plus models.

Storm Guard monitors severe weather alerts and automatically charges the battery ahead of potential outages.

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When enabled in the EcoFlow app, the system can remotely trigger charging to ensure the battery is full before bad weather arrives.

Storm-ready power without the complexity

EcoFlow has designed the DELTA 3 Classic as a simplified alternative to its more modular power stations.

Rather than supporting large expansion batteries and complex energy ecosystems, the unit focuses on delivering strong core performance in a compact format.

The power station provides 1,024Wh of capacity and 1,800W of continuous output, with 3,600W surge power (!) for appliances that require extra startup energy.

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(Image credit: EcoFlow)

Using the company’s X-Stream technology, the DELTA 3 Classic can recharge from 0–80% in 45 minutes and reach a full charge in about one hour via AC power.

Solar charging is also supported, with up to 500W of solar input, allowing the battery to recharge in roughly 2.5 hours under ideal conditions.

Automotive-grade battery design

EcoFlow says the DELTA 3 Classic uses the same automotive-grade full-tab LFP battery cells as the DELTA 3 Max Plus, which costs three times as much.

The company claims the architecture delivers 25% more efficient power flow and lower internal resistance, contributing to a longer lifespan and improved safety.

(Image credit: EcoFlow)

The battery system is rated for around 10 years of use, while a built-in battery management system monitors temperature, charge levels and other parameters in real time to protect the pack.

For home users, the power station also includes a 10ms uninterruptible power supply (UPS) mode, meaning it can automatically take over during an outage and keep devices such as routers, NAS drives or desktop PCs running without interruption.

Competing in the crowded 1kWh category

The DELTA 3 Classic enters a competitive part of the portable power market alongside models like the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2, DJI Power 1000 v2 and Anker Solix C1000.

EcoFlow’s strategy here appears to be simplicity. By removing expansion options while keeping fast charging and high output, the company aims to offer a more accessible entry point into its ecosystem.

The DELTA 3 Classic is available now at EcoFlow, with a launch price of £449 (~ $595 / €519 / AU$845).