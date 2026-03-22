I rode the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 6 Ultra, and it gives Segway and Apollo a run for their money

Fast, affordable and finished in yellow, the Scooter 6 Ultra is turning heads for the right reasons

Mat Gallagher's avatar
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Xiaomi Scooter 6 Ultra ride
(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 6 series was revealed during the company’s big keynote presentation at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. This is the sixth generation of Xiaomi scooters, but it’s the first time the range has been so extensive.

Rather than just one or two models, the Series 6 includes five versions, including the Scooter 6 Lite, Scooter 6, Scooter 6 Max and Scooter 6 Pro. The flagship model, though, is the Scooter 6 Ultra. Xiaomi use the Ultra branding for its flagship products in a range of categories from phones to cars, and like the recent Xiaomi SU7 Ultra sports car, the scooter is finished in yellow.

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Xiaomi Scooter 6 Ultra ride

(Image credit: Future)
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Xiaomi Scooter 6 comparision

Specs

6 Lite

6

6 Pro

6 Max

6 Ultra

Motor

300W

400W

400W

450W

500W

Peak power

500W

800W

1000W

1100W

1200W

Max Incline

10%

18%

22%

24%

25%

Range

25km / 16 miles

45km / 28 miles

70km / 43 miles

70km / 43 miles

75km / 47 miles

Top speed

25 kmh / 16 mph

25 kmh / 16 mph

25kmh / 16 mph

25kmh / 16 mph

25 kmh / 16 mph

Weight

18.1kg

26.3kg

27.3kg

29.7kg

33.7kg

Brakes

Front drum + rear EABS

Front drum + rear EABS

Front disc + rear E-brake

Disc brakes

Disc brakes

Tyres

10in pneumatic

12-inch tubeless

12-inch all-terrain

12-in tubeless

12-inch all-terrain

Suspension

25mm dual spring front suspension

Front + rear spring suspension

Front + rear spring suspension

45mm front + rear shock absorbers

Dual swing-arm suspension

Price

£299.99

£359.99

£499.99

£599.99

£719.99

The 585Wh battery delivers up to 75km (47 miles) of range, or 55km (34 miles) at its maximum speed of 25km/h or 16mph. There’s also swing arm suspension on both front and rear wheels and disc brakes for safer stopping.

As you might expect from a tech brand, it features a slick 3-inch colour display on the handlebars, to show your speed, riding modes, remaining range and any alerts. It’s also compatible with Apple Find My to precisely track its position in case of theft. There’s also an accompanying app to adjust the settings, view real-time data and lock the motor.

Also on the handlebars, there’s a four-way control dial to adjust the driving mode, turn on the lights and activate the indicators. The throttle has a dual option of either a twist or thumb control on the right-hand side.

For easier travel, storage, or charging, you can fold down the steering column. However, at nearly 34kg, it’s not a scooter you’d want to carry far.

Xiaomi Scooter 6 Ultra ride

(Image credit: Future)

I took the Scooter 6 Ultra on a trail along the coast of Barcelona, using a mixture of cycle paths, roads and tracks. As the use of private electric scooters on public land is still illegal in the UK, it’s difficult to find somewhere to properly test it nearby, but it is available to buy in the UK through the Xiaomi store.

The 6 ultra looks great in person, and the yellow finish really stands out – you wouldn’t mistake it for another boring hire scooter. It has a nice, wide footplate and feels solid when you’re standing on it. I was really impressed by the suspension, as it had a lot of give, and the tyres felt nice and grippy.

In most countries, scooters are limited to a maximum of 25km/h or 16 mph, so although the top speed of the Ultra seems low compared to some of its competition, it’s as fast as you should be going, really – and it gets there pretty fast. In sport mode, a solid press of the throttle catapults you forward at pace, and you really need to hold on. It’s not quite the wheel-spinning power of the Segway GT3 Pro, but it still feels fast.

The scooter is pretty agile, even at slower speeds, letting me make tight turns and navigate tricky crossings. While it was good on most surfaces, it did struggle when I hit loose sand, though I’m not sure any scooter could have coped with that terrain any better.

Xiaomi has form for producing well-specced products at extremely competitive prices, and the Scooter 6 Ultra is no exception. It’s a lot of scooter for money, certainly, and is cheaper than flagship options from Segway and Apollo.

If you’re willing to sacrifice a little of the range and accept a smaller tyre size, the Segway ZT3 and Apollo Explore 2.0 are slightly cheaper options. However, Xiaomi also offers the Scooter 6 Max, which undercuts them all while only losing a little power. It’s also not yellow, should you want something more subtle.

In general, though, the Xiaomi Scooter 6 Ultra is a truly impressive electric scooter. I only wish I could use one as my daily commuter in the UK.

Xiaomi Scooter 6 Ultra ride

(Image credit: Xiaomi)
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Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher
Editor-in-chief, T3.com

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

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