This self-balancing electric scooter is straight up sci-fi – I need one in my life

Quick Summary The Omoway OMO X is a self balancing electric motorbike that could change the way we travel. Imagine all the benefits of a personal vehicle without the worry of being affected by traffic, or wobbling at slow speeds? That dream is here.

The ultimate travel dream has been a personal vehicle that dodges traffic while staying safe. The Omoway OMO X could make that a reality by offering a self balancing motorbike riding experience.

Using a combination of AI and advanced robotics, the electric scooter is able to stay upright, even when moving at slower speeds. That makes this ideal for urban riding environments where slow progress through traffic can be tricky on a standard bike.

While the company doesn't say this explicitly, this feels like a big step towards self-driving motorbikes, which could be a real game changer in city travel.

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OMO-X: The world’s first mass-produced self-balancing e-motorcycle. - YouTube Watch On

How does the Omoway OMO X work?

The OMO X uses the company's own OMO-ROBOT architecture. This integrates sensors, perception systems, decision-making software, and mechanical actuation for an upright end result.

Thanks to using aerospace-grade gyroscope technology with reinforcement-learning models, the motorcycle is able to consistently stabilise itself upright.

(Image credit: Omoway)

Crucially, this bike will remain upright even when stationary. So, in theory, anyone could hop on – much like getting a cab – and be ridden to their destination without needing to do anything.

Ok, right now this is just a balancing system, but that self-driving potential can't be ignored.

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Currently this will support slip prevention on wet surfaces, assistance while cornering, and obstacle-avoidance capabilities designed to enhance safety during everyday riding.

It also offers adaptive speed adjustments, hazard detection, and automated safety responses if the system identifies a potential risk – all the early stage of self-driving tech.

You can even control it remotely from your smartphone. That's ideal for automated parking, which this also offers.

When can I get the OMO X?

OMOWAY has announced that this bike has already gone into mass production. A global launch event is planned for April 2026.

Indonesia will be the first market this launches into. Here's hoping it's a hit and arrives on more city streets in the near future.