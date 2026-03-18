BMW i3 is back for a new generation of electric car drivers

BMW has launched a new all-electric model, and it's the first saloon model to use the Neue Klasse design language. Plus, the car in question brings back a familiar name: the i3.

The i3 was one of two original electric models from BMW launched in 2013, and alongside the i8, formed the beginnings of ‘project i’. Despite being shelved in 2022, it has remained a popular choice for electric fans as a premium small car.

The new i3 looks very different from the old model, which had an individual style to it. This design feels closer to the existing 3 Series models, tying it into the range in the same way the i4 and i7 models have with the 4 Series and 7 Series.

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(Image credit: BMW)

Following the Vision

The design of the new i3 is very close to the original prototypes for the Vision Neue Klasse back in 2023, and even the original iVision Dee . This feels like a progression of the existing 3 Series, but much cleaner and with a new face, merging the grille with the twin headlights, mirroring that of the recent iX3.

It’s a modern interpretation of the classic BMW 2.5-box design, with a long wheelbase, short overhangs and that shark-nose to give the sporty character. Door handles are flush-mounted, there’s a new blue metallic paint finish, 21-inch aero wheels, and a new three-dimensional light signature on the rear gives it a unique look.