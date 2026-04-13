This new Chinese EV claims to be as clever as your smartphone

QUICK SUMMARY Chinese car company Lepas is bringing its L6 SUV – a close relation of the UK's best-selling car, the Jaecoo 7 – to the UK and Europe later in 2026. Available as both an EV and a plug-in hybrid, the L6 will be joined in Lepas dealerships by the larger L8. Prices will be announced later in the year.

Lepas is about to bring another SUV to the UK and Europe, this time rivalling the Hyundai Kona.

Named by creating a portmanteau of Leopard and Passion, Lepas comes from the Chinese car giant Chery, and is a sibling of Omoda and Jaecoo. The L8 was already announced as the first Lepas car to arrive here, and now we know it’ll be joined by the smaller L6.

To be available as both a fully electric car and a plug-in hybrid, the L6 shares its platform with the hugely popular Jaecoo 7, a budget SUV that became the best-selling car in the UK in March this year.

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To be shown off during Milan Design Week later this month, the all-electric Lepas L6 promises a range of 270 miles from a 67 kWh battery. The plug-in hybrid version, called the Lepas L6 Super Hybrid, claims a range of over 700 miles when combining its smaller 18.3 kWh battery with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Both share much of their architecture with other vehicles built using Chery International’s modular New Energy Vehicle platform.

(Image credit: Lepas)

Continuing the leopard theme, Lepas says the five-seat L6’s design language is intended to capture the agility of a running leopard, while the LED headlights “evoke a leopard’s gaze”. No performance figures have been shared for now, other than a claim that the electric L6 can charge its battery from 30 to 80 percent in approximately 20 minutes.

Since it shares much of its platform with the Jaecoo 7, the plug-in hybrid Lepas L6 is expected to also produce 204 bhp, and it’ll likely have a similar electric-only range to the Jaecoo’s 56 miles. Lepas says the L6 will have “intelligent cabin technology” and “next-generation driver assistance,” but doesn’t expand on these points and is yet to reveal the interior.

(Image credit: Lepas)

Lepas says the L6 will arrive in the UK during the fourth quarter of 2026, but hasn’t yet revealed a price. Given it shares its platform with the Jaecoo 7, but sits a step above the smaller Jaecoo 5, we expect it to cost around £28,000 to £35,000.

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Ray Wang, managing director of Lepas UK, said: “The Lepas L6 is as clever as your smartphone, with intelligent technology woven into every journey, and as sophisticated as your home, delivering comfort, safety, and connectivity at every turn.”

