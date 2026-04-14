Project Nightingale is a two-seater all-electric Rolls-Royce to fall in love with

There's exclusive, and then there's the Rolls-Royce Coachbuild Collection. Not only is this collection of cars by invitation only, the first model is also only available for 100 clients.

This is Project Nightingale, an electric two-seater of epic proportions. Quite literally, as at 5.76 metres, it is the same length as the Phantom and a front grill that's almost a metre across. It also sits on 24-inch wheels – the largest fitted to a Rolls-Royce.

The design takes inspiration from the Art Deco movement of the 1920s and 30s, as well as some early Rolls-Royce prototypes from around the same time. These were called EX models and wore special red badges.

The 16EX and 17EX were created in 1928 and had a torpedo-shaped form with a lightweight aluminium body that helped them reach speeds in excess of 90 miles an hour – which was, at the time, lightning fast.

(Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

The Project Nightingale shares the same torpedo shape, with an expansive bonnet and a large rear deck behind the compact cabin. Even the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy emblem is recessed slightly, as if passing through water.

The name of the car is a reference to the designer's home in France, Le Rossignol (French for 'the nightingale') not far from where Henry Royce had his winter home in Côte d'Azur.

The sound of birdsong, and particularly nightingales, also inspired a new version of the Starlight Roof Headliner for this model. As this is a convertible, the designers created a Starlight Breeze, which forms a horseshoe around the passengers, rising up behind them. It contains 10,500 individual fibre optic lights in a pattern that represents the sound waves from the bird's song.

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(Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

The Nightingale is finished in a pale solid blue – another tribute to the 1928 17EX model, which was a similar colour. Inside, the seats are a soft pastel blue with a warm white tone, deep navy seat inserts and Peony pink in the fascia and headrests, giving a feel of the French Riviera.

Despite its imposing size, the design and details give it the delicacy of a sports car. It gives a similar feel to previous one-off models, like the Boat Tail, while also tying in with current models like the Rolls-Royce Ghost II.

(Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

As is the case with a Rolls-Royce motor car, especially one as exclusive as this, there are no details given on the specifics of the drivetrain. It simply states that it uses the Rolls-Royce electric drivetrain.

This would suggest that this is the same as featured in the Rolls-Royce Spectre and its Black Badge variant. This would mean at least 584 horsepower and 900Nm Torque – maybe 659 horsepower and 1,075Nm Torque if matching the Black Badge.

Not that any of the 100 collectors are likely to be taking this car to its limit on a regular basis. There is also, of course, no price tag on this model. As the saying goes, if you have to ask, you probably can't afford it.