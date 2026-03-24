Rolls-Royce teases a new electric car as part of its new and highly exclusive Coachbuild Collection
With a new super-luxury proposition, the invite-only collection combines very limited editions of custom-built cars with once-in-a-lifetime experiences
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The Rolls-Royce Coachbuild Collection will include limited edition cars of the highest specifications, combined with exclusive experiences for the buyers. The collection is only open by invitation and will premiere with an all-electric model to be announced in April.
The pinnacle of Rolls-Royce design has long been its coachbuilt cars. These limited-edition creations have pushed the boundaries of luxury automotive design, with models such as the Sweptail, Boat Tail and Droptail becoming instant icons.
Today, Rolls-Royce is launching a more coordinated approach to these super-luxury creations. The Coachbuild Collection will include an extremely limited and never-repeated number of production cars built by the Coachbuild team to extraordinary standards.
This is combined with a multi-year journey of experiences, to allow the buyer to witness every stage of the vehicle's journey. This includes access to testing facilities and design studios, the opportunity to meet the master craftspeople and engineers, and visit locations with a deep connection to the car.Article continues below
Access to the Coachbuild Collection is strictly by invitation, through Rolls-Royce's Private Office network, with locations in Dubai, Seoul, Shanghai, New York and its home in Goodwood.
The first of the Coachbuild Collection will be revealed in April 2026 and it will be a fully electric motor car. Rolls-Royce released the all-electric Spectre back in 2022, followed by the Black Badge Spectre in 2025.
Many of the collectors who have inspired this new programme are owners of the Spectre, and so Rolls-Royce felt it was only appropriate to kick off this rather special collection with an all-electric offering.
Details as to what form the car will take beyond that, are currently under wraps. However, based on previous coach builds, you can expect something rather special in the pipeline.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
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