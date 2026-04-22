Designer behind Louis Vuitton bags, Leica cameras and Quantas planes unveils new Jaeger-LeCoultre clock collaboration

Quick Summary For Milan Design Week, Jaeger-LeCoultre has collborated with a noted designer on a range of clocks. Those range from traditional travel clocks, to luxurious models designed to track celestial bodies.

Hot on the heels of its presence at Watches and Wonders 2026, Jaeger-LeCoultre has unveiled a new trio of clocks. Those have been designed in collaboration with noted Australian designer, Marc Newson, whose previous work includes products as diverse as Montblanc pens, Louis Vuitton suitcases and Leica cameras.

It's also not the first time Newson has collaborated with JLC. Since 2008, the two entities have come together on three separate occasions to craft clocks, but this is the first time we've had three all at once. All three were unveiled this week as part of the brand's presence at Milan Design Week.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Memovox Travel Clock

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

Up first is the Memovox Travel Clock, a piece described as "a quintessentially modern timepiece for global nomads." That's a 69mm unit, cased in titanium and housing a manually wound Calibre 256 inside.

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Users can expect 12 days of power from a full wind thanks to two internal barrels. There's also an alarm function, complete with its own separate barrel for power.

The piece is cased in fine leather, and looks like an attractive prospect for frequent flyers. Just 100 pieces will be made each year, though, so you'll have to work quickly to snag one.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Atmos Designer 568

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

Up next is the Atmos Designer 568, which is envisioned as a sequel to a model crafted by the pair in 2016. The clock has two exceptional features, starting with the mechanism.

That was first invented back in 1928, and makes use of micro changes in ambient temperature to achieve near-perpetual motion. A small vial of gas is connected to the spring, and 'breathes' as the temperature changes the weight of the gas inside, with a single degree of difference enough for around two days of power.

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The second key innovation here is the moon phase indicator. That is exceptionally accurate, deviating by a single day over the course of 4,087 years. This one is crafted in just 50 pieces per year.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Atmos Hybris Artistica Tellurium

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

Last, but by no means least, is a model which also makes use of the Atmos system. This one features a slightly more accurate moon phase system, though – it'll only need adjustment once every 5,770 years.

This model simultaneously showcases the position of the Earth, moon and sun, with such accuracy that only once every 390 years will the mechanism require adjustment.

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

The globe of glass which encases the clock is engraved with a map of the 64 constellations mainly visible in the Northern hemisphere, and is set with a whopping 539 cabochon-cut sapphires to depict the position of the principal stars.

This one will be made in just three examples, so count your lucky stars – pun very much intended – if you hope to snag one.