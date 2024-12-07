Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II – luxury tech on wheels

If you really want to travel in style, there’s only a few brands that come to mind. One of the most synonymous with luxury though is Rolls-Royce. When other products are complimented as being the Rolls-Royce of their respective category, you know you’re on to something.

So what is the Rolls-Royce of cars? There is of course more than one option in the Rolls-Royce range, from the expansive Phantom and SUV styled Cullinan to the new all-electric Spectre, but it’s the Ghost for me that really stands out. Especially with the release of the new Series II model.

The Ghost name goes back to the Silver Ghost, produced back in 1906. However, the modern day Ghost was introduced in 2009 and shares a platform with the BMW 7 Series. The new Series II model was revealed back in October 2024 and sees a number of subtle improvements to make the driving (or passenger) experience even more special.

Though the Series II is based on BMW’s latest 7 series, there’s no electric option here. Instead it features an epic 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 – one of the biggest engines on any consumer car – and an eight speed automatic gearbox. This provides the car with effortless power even at extremely low revs.

Prices are normally discussed with Rolls-Royces, especially as almost every car is completely custom and that price can vary massively. However, you can expect a starting price of around £252,000 / $355,000 before you get into customisation.

A subtle exterior

On the outside, the Ghost’s design is cleaner. Like all Rolls-Royces its design combines three lines for its overall profile: the shoulder line in the middle, the waft line at its base and the silhouette line for the roof. Its front follows a distinct horizon, finishing the monolithic design approach. It’s all very nautical and it makes the cars so distinctive.

The Series II features new headlights, with new daylight running lights sat above them. That imposing pantheon grille is now subtly illuminated so it's easily identifiable even at night. There are new tail lights too, which have a layered appearance and follow into the shoulder line of the car, meeting where the hand-painted coachline stripe ends. This follows a similar style to the all-electric Spectre rear.

There are new wheels here too. A choice of two 22-inch 9-spoke alloys are available, either part or fully polished. There are new paint colours too, with a Mustique blue – inspired by the private Caribbean island that is the playground of celebs and Royalty – which contains glass and mica flakes to create that ocean shimmer in the sunlight.

There’s a wide range of colours though, including 14 standard colours, 18 commissioned collection colours, 23 special order colours and 9 crystal finish colours. Plus, you can always commission or own colour to match anything you like. I drove a bright yellow model through the winding roads of Provence and it certainly got some looks.

On top of this external paint choice, you can then choose between a wide range of interior styles, from the primary and secondary colours, to the leather detailing, star headliner, seats and veneers. To make choices easier, you can also pick from six starting points in the inspiration lounge.

Luxury cabin

Inside the Ghost Series II combines the traditional with the modern, including a pillar-to-pillar glass panel that houses the driver display, the central display and the illuminated fascia, that displays the Ghost name and starlight graphics on ignition. There’s also a new analogue clock within the dash, alongside a miniature version of the spirit of ecstasy bonnet mascot. I had assumed that the mascot and clock were digital at first but surprisingly these are both physical objects.

For the first time, this new Ghost features an option of a textile finish inside. This duality twill texture is made from bamboo and is embroidered with a unique Duality graphic. Each duality twill interior can use up to 11 miles of thread and contain up to 2.2 million stitches, with a range of 51 colours to choose from.

Of course, as fun as the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is to drive, the place to really enjoy the car is in the back seat. From the forward opening rear doors that close at the touch of a button to the 12-inch high definition monitors in the back of each seat and optional picnic table, both that fold out electronically at the touch of the button. The screens work independently and can each pair up to two devices, plus pair with Bluetooth headphones. There’s also discrete USB-C charging ports and an upgraded Wi-Fi hotspot.

Then there’s the sound. The Ghost Series II uses the custom Rolls-Royce 18-speaker audio system with a 1400-watt amplifier. This is upgradable to the bespoke audio option which includes two ‘speakerless’ exciters that are built into the headliner to create an overhead soundstage. It’s easily comparable with some of the best sound-systems on the market, as you might expect from a top of the range model.

Black badge

There is another version of the Ghost Series II that has a slightly different temperament. The Black Badge Rolls-Royce models are designed to be a bit wilder. Less traditional in their designs and sportier in their performance, the Ghost Series II model is no different.

Described as the alter-ego of the Ghost, this Black Badge Ghost Series II is more driver focused, delivering more power from that 6.75-litre V12 and combining the all-wheel-drive and all-wheel steering system with Black Badge Planar suspension.

There are subtle differences in the design too. The lower grille on the front of the car is unique and features darkened chrome strips. It features special seven-spoke forged 22-inch wheels that show off the brake calipers underneath, while features including the main grille, door handles, tail lights and spirit of ecstasy mascot are all finished in a darker shadow colour rather than chrome.

Not only does it offer more power (around 29ps more) it’s a little louder, especially when you engage the low gear option on the driver stalk, which allows you to rev higher through each gear. The colours are louder too, with bright yellow leathers and two-tone paintwork in the inspiration lounge.

A notable upgrade?

I first drove the original Ghost back in August 2024 and it has been interesting comparing this new version to the original. While in many ways the upgrade is subtle, it does bring the car inline with the Cullinan Series II and the all-electric Spectre, both inside and out.

The changes have certainly improved the looks, and made the car slightly more modern in its appearance – though very gently. As every Rolls-Royce should, it wafts along the road, making the driving experience feel effortless and extremely quiet.

One exception being the Black Badge edition, which certainly feels more fun and would be my choice if this is a car you intend to spend most of your time behind the wheel of rather than being driven. The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is a car to be driven in though, and while it’s not as grand as the Phantom, it really is the Rolls-Royce of Rolls-Royces.