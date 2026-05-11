Globe-Trotter is bringing its iconic suitcase design into your home

Quick Summary Globe-Trotter is bringing its iconic case designs to your home. The new Steamer Home trunk is designed to fit into any corner of your living space.

If you've ever bought a luxurious bag or suitcase, only to miss it for the 11 months of the year it's stuffed in a cupboard, Globe-Trotter has you covered. The brand has unveiled a new range of trunks with the iconic styling the brand is renowned for, but designed to sit in your home.

The Steamer Home Trunk draws on over 100 years of craft, and was directly inspired by the steamer trunks the brand produced in the early Twentieth century. Designed to be strong, with generous storage these cases were originally designed for transporting large amounts via rail or sea.

The Steamer Home Trunk isn't intended to gain quite as many miles, but keeps the same sturdy design ethos. Instead, these lean into the timelessness of the design language, making each piece a staple in a well-designed room.

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Imagery from the brand shows them placed at the end of the bed like an ottoman, or as a makeshift centrepiece in place of a coffee table. It's a really versatile piece.

You'll find the usual high-quality appointments here. Leather handles and polished hardware accent expertly constructed panelling. Inside, you'll find a removable tray for better organisation.

(Image credit: Globe-Trotter)

Each of the colourways has a different design for the internals, which makes for a unique experience depending on which model you opt for. The Marmalade and Brown trunk features a finely woven fabric depicting an English countryside scene with a stag.

The Navy and Red trunk is lined with a finely woven cotton motif, while the Green and Brown trunk features a tailored-inspired woven design. Last but not least is the Oxblood and Black trunk, which reveals Globe-Trotter’s signature repeat motif, an exclusive design unique to the house.

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Priced at £3,995 / €4,595 / US$5,595 / AU$9,100 these are certainly going to help make your space more luxurious.