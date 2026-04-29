Gossamer Gear takes on Leki and Black Diamond with its lightest folding trekking poles yet

Gossamer Gear has introduced the FT3 Folding Trekking Poles, marking the first time it has added a fully collapsible, Z-style model to its long-standing lineup.

In doing so, the ultralight specialist is stepping into a space typically dominated by brands such as Leki and Black Diamond.

For a company that helped define the ultralight trekking pole category with its minimalist LT series, the move is notable.

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Not because Gossamer Gear lacked credibility in this space, but because it has historically prioritised fixed-length or telescopic designs that favour simplicity and weight savings over packability and rapid deployment.

The LT gets a folding upgrade

Designed to fold down to just 15 inches, the FT3 Folding Trekking Poles deploy in seconds using a tensioned internal cord system, making them easier to stash in or on a pack compared to traditional ultralight poles.

Despite their foldability, the poles still retain the brand’s core focus on reducing grams wherever possible.

(Image credit: Gossamer Gear)

Each pole weighs just 6.2 ounces (~176g), putting the FT3 firmly at the lighter end of the folding pole spectrum, especially when compared to mainstream options from Leki.

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The construction uses carbon fibre shafts paired with carbide tips, alongside EVA foam grips and adjustable wrist straps, striking a balance between comfort and minimalism.

(Image credit: Gossamer Gear)

Unlike many ultralight Z-poles, the FT3 also offers adjustability from 115 to 130 cm via a single flip-lock near the handle, broadening its appeal beyond fast-and-light hikers to those using trekking-pole-supported shelters.

Gossamer Gear actually has not one but two such backpacking tents, The One and The Two tents, for which the poles are explicitly designed to support.

A lightweight answer to a long-standing compromise

As more ultralight hikers move towards modular setups that prioritise flexibility, the ability to quickly deploy and pack poles, while still using them as structural components for shelters, becomes increasingly valuable.

Folding poles have long been popular with trail runners and fastpackers for this reason, but they have traditionally come with a weight penalty that has made them less appealing to ultralight purists.

With the FT3, Gossamer Gear appears to be closing that gap by offering a lighter alternative to big-ticket brands, bringing folding convenience to a category that has historically resisted it.

The FT3 Folding Trekking Poles are now available from Gossamer Gear, with an MSRP of $245 (~£181 / €209 / AU$342) per pair.