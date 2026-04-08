YETI is coming for Helinox with its lightest, most packable chair yet

YETI has expanded its outdoor seating lineup with the new Trailhead Field Chair, a more portable alternative to the brand’s bulkier Trailhead Camp Chair and Hondo Beach Chair.

Positioned as YETI’s lightest and most packable chair to date, the Field Chair introduces a quad-fold aluminium frame that collapses down to a slim enough size to fit into an included carry bag.

Not quite ultralight territory

Don't be alarmed, though; despite the “packable” push, the Trailhead Field Chair is very much a YETI product through and through and displays the hallmarks that make the brand so popular among people who appreciate sturdiness.

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As such, the new camping chair isn’t a direct rival to the featherweight designs typically associated with Helinox, such as the Chair Zero LT.

Left: Trailhead Camp Chair, Right: Trailhead Field Chair (Image credit: YETI)

The folded profile may be slimmer than previous YETI chairs, but the overall build still leans towards durability and comfort over true minimalism.

The chair uses Twilite, YETI’s proprietary UV-resistant, synthetic woven fabric with high tensile strength and controlled flex, and is rated to support up to 350lbs.

Continuing the long-standing tradition of giving every feature a name, even the chair's feet were christened GroundGrip and are said to provide stability on uneven terrain.