YETI is coming for Helinox with its lightest, most packable chair yet
The new Trailhead Field Chair is built for portability, but it’s still far from ultralight. And yes, the cup holder costs extra.
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YETI has expanded its outdoor seating lineup with the new Trailhead Field Chair, a more portable alternative to the brand’s bulkier Trailhead Camp Chair and Hondo Beach Chair.
Positioned as YETI’s lightest and most packable chair to date, the Field Chair introduces a quad-fold aluminium frame that collapses down to a slim enough size to fit into an included carry bag.
Not quite ultralight territory
Don't be alarmed, though; despite the “packable” push, the Trailhead Field Chair is very much a YETI product through and through and displays the hallmarks that make the brand so popular among people who appreciate sturdiness.Article continues below
As such, the new camping chair isn’t a direct rival to the featherweight designs typically associated with Helinox, such as the Chair Zero LT.
The folded profile may be slimmer than previous YETI chairs, but the overall build still leans towards durability and comfort over true minimalism.
The chair uses Twilite, YETI’s proprietary UV-resistant, synthetic woven fabric with high tensile strength and controlled flex, and is rated to support up to 350lbs.
Continuing the long-standing tradition of giving every feature a name, even the chair's feet were christened GroundGrip and are said to provide stability on uneven terrain.