BOTE just built its own version of the YETI ecosystem and it’s surprisingly convincing

BOTE has launched a new modular chair-and-cooler system that pushes it deep into premium outdoor-lifestyle territory.

The Florida company first made its name with premium paddleboards and inflatable docks before gradually expanding into floating loungers, magnetic drinkware and cooler systems.

Now, it’s moving even further onto the cooler king’s (a.k.a. YETI) turf with the launch of the new Mule Series.

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The new setup includes a combination of the Mule Dune Chair, Mule Outpost Chair, Mule Tote and the KULA Mule cooler, all designed to work together as one modular carry system.

Carry culture

Even though the products can be purchased on their own, BOTE sells the lot together as the “Mule Series Full Haul” bundle, which includes two chairs, the tote, and the cooler, priced at $849 MSRP.

Visually and conceptually, the whole thing feels remarkably close to the premium ecosystem approach pioneered by YETI.

(Image credit: BOTE)

The folding camping chairs immediately bring to mind the Trailhead Camp Chair and Yeti Hondo Beach Chair, while the Mule Tote looks strikingly similar to the Yeti Camino Carryall range.

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The compact KULA Mule cooler also lands somewhere between a soft cooler and a smaller Roadie 15 Yeti cooler in both size and intent.

Magnets everywhere

Where BOTE tries to differentiate itself is with its MAGNEPOD ecosystem.

The Mule chairs feature dual magnetic mounting points built into the EVA foam armrests, allowing compatible drinkware, speakers and accessories to snap into place magnetically.

(Image credit: BOTE)

The system has been on BOTE’s paddleboards and floating products for a while now, but the Mule Series arguably makes the concept feel more useful day-to-day.

The chairs themselves are available in two formats. The Mule Dune Chair is a lower, beach-focused recliner with four seating positions, while the Mule Outpost Chair sits higher off the ground for campsites, tailgates and more traditional outdoor use.

Both support up to 300lbs and integrate into the wider carry setup using what BOTE calls the “Mule Bar Integration” system.

(Image credit: BOTE)

Price-wise, BOTE is actually more competitive than it first appears.

Buying two premium YETI chairs, a Camino tote, and a Roadie cooler separately could push beyond the Mule Experience pricing, especially once accessories are added.

Despite the more affordable price tag, BOTE's products look anything but flimsy, which might sway some YETI fans to try the company's setup instead.

The Mule Series Full Haul is available now at BOTE for $731, saving you $118 compared to full price.

You can choose among three setups: Dune (lower chairs), Outpost (taller chairs), and Mixed (one of each).