YETI faces fresh competition as Igloo grows its Trailmate cooler range beyond the Journey

Igloo is expanding its popular Trailmate range for Spring/Summer 2026, adding a selection of new soft coolers and a backpack to sit alongside its well-known all-terrain models.

The range is best known for the wheeled Igloo Trailmate Journey, a massive 70-quart (~66-litre) cooler weighing ~15.7kg when empty and capable of holding 100–140 cans.

The Journey has been one of the brand's bestselling camping coolers for years, thanks to its eco-friendly THERMECOOL insulation, 10-inch oversized, never-flat wheels, and Telescoping Glide handle.

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From all-terrain to everyday carry

The new additions extend the Trailmate range into an area where brands such as YETI have seen significant success: soft coolers.

The updated lineup includes 18- and 30-can soft coolers, as well as a 24-can backpack, all built with welded construction and Igloo’s MaxCold Ultra insulation, which uses 20mm of foam to help retain cold temperatures.

Igloo Trailmate 30 (Image credit: Igloo)

The designs also feature weather- and dirt-resistant zippers, along with practical additions such as a built-in bottle opener in the front pocket.

The new models join the Trailmate 25, Trailmate 50, Trailmate 52 Roller, and, of course, the Journey.

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The introduction of multiple sizes and carry styles makes the range more versatile, covering everything from hands-free hikes to casual outdoor gatherings.

Stepping onto YETI’s turf

The expansion places Igloo more directly in competition not just with premium cooler brands such as the aforementioned YETI, but also Hydro Flask.

YETI, in particular, has built a strong following around its soft cooler and backpack offerings in recent years, with its Camino carryall tote going viral in 2025.

Igloo Trailmate 18 (Image credit: Igloo)

By extending the Trailmate line into similar categories, Igloo appears to be targeting the same audience seeking durable, outdoor-ready cooling solutions without entering full hard-cooler territory.

All models in the new collection arrive in a muted “Carbonite” colourway, giving the range a more unified and contemporary look for the new season.

All models are available to buy now directly from Igloo US, with prices from $86 (~£65 / €74 / AU$124).