YETI faces fresh competition as Igloo grows its Trailmate cooler range beyond the Journey
The rugged Trailmate line grows beyond its all-terrain roots with new grab-and-go options
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Igloo is expanding its popular Trailmate range for Spring/Summer 2026, adding a selection of new soft coolers and a backpack to sit alongside its well-known all-terrain models.
The range is best known for the wheeled Igloo Trailmate Journey, a massive 70-quart (~66-litre) cooler weighing ~15.7kg when empty and capable of holding 100–140 cans.
The Journey has been one of the brand's bestselling camping coolers for years, thanks to its eco-friendly THERMECOOL insulation, 10-inch oversized, never-flat wheels, and Telescoping Glide handle.Article continues below
From all-terrain to everyday carry
The new additions extend the Trailmate range into an area where brands such as YETI have seen significant success: soft coolers.
The updated lineup includes 18- and 30-can soft coolers, as well as a 24-can backpack, all built with welded construction and Igloo’s MaxCold Ultra insulation, which uses 20mm of foam to help retain cold temperatures.
The designs also feature weather- and dirt-resistant zippers, along with practical additions such as a built-in bottle opener in the front pocket.
The new models join the Trailmate 25, Trailmate 50, Trailmate 52 Roller, and, of course, the Journey.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The introduction of multiple sizes and carry styles makes the range more versatile, covering everything from hands-free hikes to casual outdoor gatherings.
Stepping onto YETI’s turf
The expansion places Igloo more directly in competition not just with premium cooler brands such as the aforementioned YETI, but also Hydro Flask.
YETI, in particular, has built a strong following around its soft cooler and backpack offerings in recent years, with its Camino carryall tote going viral in 2025.
By extending the Trailmate line into similar categories, Igloo appears to be targeting the same audience seeking durable, outdoor-ready cooling solutions without entering full hard-cooler territory.
All models in the new collection arrive in a muted “Carbonite” colourway, giving the range a more unified and contemporary look for the new season.
All models are available to buy now directly from Igloo US, with prices from $86 (~£65 / €74 / AU$124).
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.