YETI's brand-new tote does something the viral sensation Camino Caryall never did

YETI has expanded its Daytrip range with a new, larger tote that leans into the brand’s growing lifestyle appeal while adding a feature its viral Camino Caryall tote has so far lacked.

The newly announced Daytrip 20L Tote Bag builds on the same flexible soft-cooler concept as earlier models in the lineup, but scales it up to feel far closer to an everyday carryall than a traditional lunch bag.

Same carryall energy, very different brief

The brand has enjoyed huge success with its rugged, open-top haul bags, most notably the Camino Carryall mentioned above, which found a broad audience thanks to its durability, simplicity and versatility.

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The Daytrip 20L offers the same “throw everything in and go” usability while integrating the insulation technology typically reserved for its cooler-focused products.

(Image credit: YETI)

Like the rest of the Daytrip range – and some of the best YETI coolers – the new tote uses the brand’s ColdCell Flex insulation, paired with a food-safe liner and a magnetic MagSnap closure, which allows quick access without zips or buckles.

Increasing the capacity to 20 litres is a significant step up, and one that shifts the product firmly into all-day territory.

Where previous Daytrip models were better suited to packed lunches or small picnics, the larger format opens up use cases such as family beach trips, park outings or grocery runs.

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No compartments, no fuss

Visually and functionally, the bag remains in line with YETI’s broader design language, favouring a structured but collapsible form, reinforced handles and a clean exterior that prioritises durability over unnecessary detailing.

(Image credit: YETI)

It does not attempt to replicate the compartment-heavy approach seen in some lifestyle totes; instead, it relies on its open interior and insulated lining to keep things simple and practical.

The Daytrip 20L Tote Bag, alongside the smaller 14L version, is available now at YETI US in five core colours and one seasonal colour (Tropical Pink).

The price is set at $175 (~£130 / €150 / AU$244), making the Daytrip 20L Tote Bag $45 more expensive than the similarly sized Camino Caryall.

Availability in other regions is expected in the coming months.