Arc'teryx challenger brand goes all in on fast hiking with an ultralight new collection led by a waterproof jacket that's barely heavier than an iPhone

Arc'teryx rival Peak Performance has unveiled a new collection aimed at hikers who prefer to travel fast and carry less.

Light Hike combines lightweight waterproof shells, technical layering pieces and streamlined legwear designed for everything from mountain trails to long summer walks.

The Swedish outdoor brand says the collection focuses on freedom of movement, versatility and packability, reflecting the growing popularity of fast hiking and other high-tempo outdoor pursuits.

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Moving at a different pace

The standout piece is the new Discover HIPE 3L Shell, a waterproof jacket that weighs just 285g in the men's version and 256g in the women's model.

For context, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max weighs 233g, making the jacket only slightly heavier than the flagship smartphone many people already carry in their pocket.

(Image credit: Peak Performance)

Peak Performance describes the jacket as the lightest waterproof shell it has produced to date, thanks to its three-layer construction using the brand's proprietary HIPE waterproof technology.

It's designed to balance weather protection with breathability during high-output activities.

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The Discover Wind Jacket offers lightweight protection against wind and light showers, while technical T-shirts, tanks, midlayers and 2-in-1 shorts are designed to keep weight and bulk to a minimum.

Muted colour palettes and clean silhouettes give the range a contemporary look that feels equally suited to a coastal hike, a gravel bike ride or a weekend away.

Speed isn't just for runners anymore

Fast hiking has become one of the outdoor industry's most interesting growth areas over the last few years, sitting somewhere between traditional hiking and trail running.

The approach typically involves moving quickly across varied terrain while carrying less equipment, placing greater emphasis on lightweight clothing and versatile layering systems.

Peak Performance's new collection appears to be a direct response to that shift in consumer behaviour.

(Image credit: Peak Performance)

Several pieces have been engineered with packability in mind, making them easy to stash in a daypack when conditions improve.

Breathability is another recurring theme throughout the collection, reflecting the demands of more active outdoor pursuits where overheating can quickly become an issue.

The Light Hike collection is available now from Peak Performance UK, Peak Performance EU and Peak Performance US.

Pricing starts at £40 / €60 / $70 (~AU$97) for the Discover Tank and rises to £215 / €250 / $250 (~AU$406) for the Discover HIPE 3L Shell.