Patagonia’s iconic ultralight shell gets a tougher, more versatile redesign

Patagonia has unveiled an update of its long-running Houdini jacket, but this one looks less like an ultra-minimal running shell and more like a lightweight alpine layer built for rougher adventures.

The Houdini Rock Jacket is the latest addition to the range, taking the familiar formula of Patagonia’s classic wind shell and reworking it with climbing-inspired features, including improved shoulder mobility, a harness-compatible fit and a helmet-friendly hood.

While the jacket is designed with rock climbing in mind, many of the upgrades could also make it appealing to hikers, fastpackers, and other outdoor users looking for a lightweight shell that feels more robust than the standard version.

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(Image credit: Patagonia)

The original Houdini has long been one of Patagonia’s most recognisable outer layers thanks to its featherweight construction and packable design.

It’s popular among runners and hikers who want emergency weather protection without carrying a bulky jacket.

The trade-off has always been that minimalist design can feel a little too stripped back for harsher conditions or extended mountain use, which is exactly what Patagonia is addressing here.

More mountain-ready than before

According to Patagonia, the Houdini Rock Jacket was developed for multipitch climbing and forms part of the company’s newer “Free Wall Kit” system.

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Even though it's not a full-blown waterproof jacket, the new shell uses lightweight, recycled nylon ripstop fabric with a PFAS-free DWR coating and features a slightly sturdier construction than the standard Houdini.

(Image credit: Patagonia)

It also features a longer cut for improved coverage and articulation, allowing more freedom of movement through the shoulders and arms.

Patagonia has also added a helmet-compatible hood, a two-way front zip for ventilation and harness access, and offset shoulder seams intended to sit more comfortably under backpack straps.

Despite the extra features, the Houdini Rock Jacket remains relatively lightweight at around 130g.

A more versatile Houdini?

What makes the new jacket interesting is that it arguably fills the gap between the original Houdini and Patagonia’s more technical waterproof shells.

The standard Houdini is excellent for throwing into a running vest or daypack, but the Rock version looks better suited to users who want something slightly more weather-ready without stepping up to a full alpine hardshell.

The Houdini Rock Jacket is available now via Patagonia US, Patagonia UK and Patagonia EU for $199 / £180 / €200 (~AU$376).