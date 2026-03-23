11 essential camping gadgets and upgrades you didn’t know you needed in 2026

With camping season peeking its beautiful head around the corner, it's time to take a good, hard look at your gear to see if anything needs upgrading. It's better to be safe than sorry when it comes to spending a night under the stars – you don't want to be caught with your pants down (metaphorically, of course), your kit giving up on you in the wilderness.

As always, don't upgrade anything for no reason; if your stove, backpack, and torch are in good working order, no need to get a new colourway. But if your hiking boots are held together by duct tape and your waterproof jacket is soaking wet after two minutes in light drizzle, you'd better replace them.

Luckily, there is a ton of new outdoor gear to choose from, including handy multitools, cooling backpacks, and modular, insulated drinking bottles. I collected 11 below, highlighting new launches from the last couple of months. I expect to see a lot more in the coming months, so stay tuned!

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(Image credit: Helinox)

1. Helinox Chair Zero LT and Table LT

Helinox US | Chair Zero LT $159.95 (~£118 / €135 / AU$226) | Table Zero LT $149.95 (~£111 / €127 / AU$212)

It's not like Helinox's products were heavy to begin with, but the new LT Series really pushes the brand into the ultra-ultralight category. This sub-2-lb camp setup includes the Chair Zero LT, which supports up to 120 kg, and the Table LT, designed as a compact surface for meals, drinks, or small gear in camp. Both can easily fit in even small backpacks or large cargo pockets. Pure magic.

(Image credit: Leatherman)

2. Leatherman Wave Alpha

Leatherman US, Leatherman UK, Leatherman EU and Leatherman AU | $199.95 / £229.85 / €249 / AU$499.95.

The Wave Alpha is the latest product to launch from everyone's favourite outdoor multitool brand, and an update to 2018's Wave+. The biggest updates are the CPM MagnaCut steel blade, a first for a Wave-series tool, and the new spring-action pair with the largest cutting surface ever on a Leatherman plier. The Wave Alpha also features thumb studs on the blade and other tools, allowing you to flick them open with one hand.

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(Image credit: Patagonia)

3. Patagonia Capilene Cool Sun Hoodie

Patagonia US, Patagonia UK, and Patagonia EU | $79 / £70 / €75 (~AU$112)

With the warm weather upon us (hopefully), it's time to think about sun protection. If you want to avoid constantly reapplying sun cream and feeling tacky, an alternative might be Patagonia's Capilene Cool Sun hoodie, which combines moisture management with built-in UV protection rated at 40+ UPF. Thanks to its denser knit construction, the fabric is said to block at least 97.5% of UVA and UVB rays. And, you know, it's Patagonia, so one can assume it will last quite long, too.

(Image credit: Solo Stove)

4. Solo Stove Steelfire 22” Stainless Steel Griddle

Solo Stove US | $400 (~£300 / €346 / AU$572)

As well as launching a new cooler that doubles as a portable outdoor air conditioner, Solo Stove also released a more compact version of the chef-grade Steelfire 30, featuring a proprietary stainless steel cooking surface and a patent-pending Racetrack Burner for edge-to-edge even heat and zero-to-sear performance in just seven minutes. The Steelfire 22” Stainless Steel Griddle might not fit in your pocket like some of Primus' stoves, but it can definitely help you cook more substantial meals a lot more easily.

(Image credit: Hydro Flask)

5. Hydro Flask Carryout Backpack 22 L

Hydro Flask US | $150 (~£112 / €130 / AU$214)

Hydro Flask must have been eyeing what YETI is doing and thought, "I can do better than that!" And while I'm not here to say that any of the brand's new products are better than the big rival's, the Carryout Backpack 22 L can certainly make it much easier to carry food and drinks while out and about without towing a wheeled cooler. It uses a bluesign-approved 100% recycled polyester shell, a clamshell lid for easy access and a welded, leakproof interior liner.

(Image credit: Dometic)

6. Dometic Modular Drinkware

Dometic UK, Dometic US and Dometic EU | prices from £23 / $25 / €25 (~AU$41)

Another YETI rival, Dometic, is well known for its rooftop tent, but the Swedish outdoor tech brand has also started branching out into other categories. Its new modular drinkware system is said to support more than 400 different combinations once the various components are mixed and matched, letting you choose the exact setup you need. The insulated bottles are also pretty good at keeping your drinks hot or cold all day long.

(Image credit: BougeRV)

7. BougeRV Telescopic Camping Light

Amazon US | $100 (~£75 / €86 / AU$143)

If you're not a big fan of smoking yourself to keep warm, BougeRV's Telescopic Camping Light offers an alternative way to light your campsite. Updated for 2026, it has three rotatable lamp heads, multiple modes, and a high-capacity, 15,600mAh mAh rechargeable battery to keep the setup going well into the night. Just make sure you don't bother all the other campers around you by shining light on their tents.

(Image credit: Sea to Summit)

8. Sea-to-Summit Ultralight XR Insulated Sleeping Pad

REI | $150 (~£112 / €130 / AU$214)

Sea to Summit has made one of its most meaningful sleep-system updates in years with the launch of the Ultralight XR Sleeping Mat. The brand says it's 14% lighter than the previous Ultralight model, while also being 30% thicker and packing down 53% smaller. With the R-value of 3.6, it's great for a Spring-Summer pad for campers who prefer lightweight performance.

(Image credit: Big Agnes)

9. Big Agnes Alpha Direct Fleece Sleeping Bag Liner

Ultralight Outdoor Gear | £120 (~$160 / €139 / AU$230)

Camping in the early season can be a bit tricky. If you take a lightweight sleeping bag, it might be too cold in the early morning hours. If you take a warmer one, it might be too warm in the evening. Big Agnes' new liner, using Polartec's fleece technology, not only solves this issue but can also be used as a standalone blanket or sleeve when it's really hot. Plus, it weighs only 117g and packs down smaller than a water bottle.

10. Biolite Range 500

Biolite US | $70 (~£52 / €60 / AU$100)

Biolite's latest Range 500 headtorch A) is super-light at just 2.6 oz (75 g), B) has a maximum 500-lumen output, and C) can be charged via a USB-C cable, with 8 minutes of charging adding a full hour of brightness. Beam distance is a commandable 100 metres, and the Range 500 also carries an IP67 rating.

(Image credit: YETI)

11. YETI Skala Backpack

YETI US, YETI UK and YETI EU | prices from $300 / £275 / €300

Available in 32L, 40L and 50L capacities, the Skala range marks a noticeable shift in YETI’s positioning. It's built with long-distance comfort and load management in mind, bringing the brand closer to established mountain specialists. The bags use a wide-opening access – a trademark of Mystery Ranch, the brand YETI bought a few years back – making it easier to reach gear quickly, while internal and external pockets help keep essentials organised.